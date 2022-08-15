Addison Rae stuns in nearly-backless form-fitting dress

Addison Rae is stunning in a form-fitting striped dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular creators, with over 88 million followers, and she’s also gaining popularity on other platforms.

The 21-year-old star seems to be enjoying her summer with some travel as she shares updates from a few different locations.

Her most recent photo opens with her in a striped, nearly-backless dress as she turns and looks over her shoulder at the camera.

Her long dark hair flows down her back, and her hands rest on her sides as she gives a perfect model’s gaze.

Behind her is a gorgeous backdrop of lush, green scenery and architecture with a seemingly never-ending path ahead.

As fans swipe through the photos, they see her getting into a luxury convertible and a distorted image of her before they land on a picture from the water, where Addison sports a striped bikini and appears to be on a surfboard.

Addison Rae shows sensational figure in nearly-backless dress

As fans swipe for the last two pictures, they see Addison in the form-fitting striped dress again as she stands in front of a railing before vast water and a mountainous view.

The last image appears to be in front of the water again as she wears a baseball cap, white shoes, and an oversized T-shirt that reads “Gucci Marilyn Monroe” in big red block letters.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The filters on the photo leave a somewhat surreal and dreamlike feeling about them, and she captioned the post fittingly with, “Last night I had a dream about you.”

Her 40 million followers left a lot of love for her, as the post boasts over 1.4 million likes and over 2,500 comments.

Addison Rae reveals previous social media struggles

Although social media brought Addison to her star status, she wasn’t always sure what to post or say online and struggled a bit with social media for a while.

Speaking to Elle earlier this year, Addison confessed, “I got Instagram when I was about 11, and I had no idea what I was doing. I was posting the most random stuff.”

She also used to use Tumblr and credits the website for a lot of her inspiration from “when it was more like a mood board.” The website offers an endless-scrolling design where people can post pictures, text posts, and more. Historically, many people used it to post aesthetically pleasing photos or movie stills.

Addison continued, “Even now, I think social media is something that no one really knows exactly how to work. It’s just something you learn as you do it – and the most important thing is that you have fun.”

Though stardom isn’t for everyone, she does have some advice for those looking to grow on social media. “The most important thing is to find what makes you feel most like you on social media, and letting that project your creativity through your platform.”