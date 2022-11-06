Addison Rae’s natural beauty shined through during a red carpet appearance yesterday. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae was all curves as the beautiful influencer showed off her killer style in a new share.

The Louisiana native posted fashionable pictures on her Instagram for her 39.6 million followers.

Addison glowed in the photos with barely any makeup as her natural beauty shined through.

Yesterday marked the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was the occasion for Addison’s fashionable share.

This year’s event, sponsored by Gucci, honored artists Helen Pashgian and Park Chan-wook.

Addison was one of the famous faces in attendance for the gala, with Paris Hilton, Olivia Wilde, and Avani also at the event.

Addison Rae dazzles in skintight gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala

Although Addison’s makeup was simple, her dress was anything but plain.

Addison sparkled in the beautiful dress with deep brown notes and hints of red. The color of Addison’s sparkly gown could be considered mahogany, as the backless gown showed off her naturally bronzed skin.

Addison’s dark brown hair featured a center part and natural waves as the tresses cascaded down her back.

The plunging neckline provided ample space for a long beaded black necklace, which Addison let fall to her belly button.

Material pooled at the bottom of Addison’s dress as she struck a pose in front of a white background.

Addison let the photo do the talking, opting for a clock emoji in the first share.

Addison tagged creative photographer Kanya Iwana in the second photo. She also tagged the LA County Museum of Art.

Addison’s latest share was certainly a refreshing change from the glammed-up shots with overlined lips and heavy makeup, which has become prevalent in recent times.

If anyone could pull off a natural look, it would be Addison, who created Item Beauty.

Addison Rae’s Item Beauty line

While Addison joined the ranks of Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, and Kim Kardashian, all of whom have released beauty lines, Addison had a slightly different experience.

Addison revealed to Allure that her mother, Sheri Nicole, was a makeup artist. Therefore, Addison had an idea of what she wanted before she created Item Beauty.

Addison explained, “I’ve always looked for clean products anytime I’d go buy makeup, and it’s definitely not the easiest thing to find.”

She continued, “These products are designed with exactly what I look for in products on the daily. And so now, with Item, I have my own products that are exactly what I was looking for and couldn’t find.”

Addison’s line is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, making it an appealing choice for animal lovers.