Addison Rae stuns in busty white tank top while in Paris

Addison Rae looks gorgeous in shared selfie. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae was recently in Paris, France having the time of her life and documenting it all.

She put on a black bra and a busy white tank top that she matched with a grey pleated skirt to give her a very young look.

On top of the tank top, she layered a black blouse that she left open, but still contrasted with the rest of her outfit.

Rae posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, clearly enjoying her time in the “City of Love” with her dark, long hair braided.

She finished off the look by putting on a simple tiny necklace, a big pair of black sunglasses, and some black thigh-high boots.

The social media personality posted a large set of photos on her Instagram, which now has an impressive 39.7 million followers.

Addison Rae stuns in a black mini dress

In another photo Rae can be seen posing next to English singer and songwriter Charli XCX, wearing a plunging skintight mini dress.

Rae’s black dress had some thin straps and the top was made of pure lace. She styled her hair into a slick back ponytail and wore the same glasses as she had on in the other photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized this look with silver earrings, a beige shoulder bag with a metal chain, and a very oversized brown leather jacket.

Her legs looked miles long with her knee-high black boots as she laid back on a sofa chair posing for the camera.

Addison Rae talks about her rise to fame

Addison Rae seems to be taking the world by storm these days.

The 21-year-old (almost 22) first began her career on TikTok back in 2019.

Just last year, she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for social media influencers. Not only that, but she also released her debut single Obsessed as well as made her acting debut in the Netflix original film He’s All That.

When asked about her “overnight” fame, Rae said to Interview Magazine, “It’s really weird even hearing that word, because I can’t really grasp what it means to have it. But for me, it’s about having amazing opportunities to meet so many different people and have relationships with people who have inspired me forever, and to get the opportunity to showcase passions that I’ve had my entire life.”

It doesn’t look like she has any plans to slow down her fame anytime soon.