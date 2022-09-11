Addison Rare poses for a close-up selfie. Pic credit: AddisonRae/Instagram

Addison Rae is stunning topless during an unusual photo shoot.

The He’s All That actress and TikTok queen delighted her Instagram followers with a fresh snap this weekend, posting for her 39.7 million followers and going old-school with a black-and-white finish.

Addison went outdoorsy in her photo, one showing her back to the camera and posing by a docile-looking white horse.

The Item Beauty founder turned around to face the camera as she delivered some direct eye contact, posing in only white and slouchy pants as she displayed her toned back and left upper arm tattoo.

Drawing attention to her fit frame, Addison wore her dark hair tied back and down, also rocking discreet makeup via blush on her cheekbones, plus smokey eye makeup.

Addison held onto a rope as she nuzzled up to the horse, with a caption left blank.

Fans have left over 700,000 likes in just six hours.

Addison is no stranger to horseback riding, having been filmed on horseback in the movie He’s All That.

The star is also increasingly proving that her skills are multi-faceted – while she kicked off dancing on viral TikToks, Addison has now broken into movies, music, and business. The latter sees her running her Item Beauty and Addison Rae fragrance brands.

Addison Rae a perfect pick for the fragrance business

Addison’s AF fragrances are described as mood-enhancing scents – they’re also water-based and vegan. The Addison Rae Fragrance account boasts over 50,000 followers on Instagram and is in partnership with Hampton Beauty.

Lori Mariano, managing partner of Hampton Beauty told WWD:

“[Rae] wanted to bring something different to the market,” adding: “she wanted not only for her audience and fans to smell good, she wanted them to feel good. Her whole concept was how do we take fragrance to a different approach? The Gen Z audience wants you to do something a little different than the norm. This answers that question for them. We gave Addison a platform to approach fragrance from a different angle.”

Addison Rae joins celebs retailing fragrances

Addison is not the first famous face to sell a scent. Bestie Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian had scents via KKW Beauty, with faces such as Britney Spears, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande all retailing their own.

Also offering up perfume are beauty mogul Rihanna, country singer Dolly Parton, and singer Billie Eilish.