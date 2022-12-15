Addison Rae strikes a pose in see-through crochet dress

Addison Rae looked amazing in a white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For anyone dreaming of a white Christmas, Addison Rae delivered yesterday in a figure-flattering dress that left very little to the imagination.

The 22-year-old Louisiana native looked stunning in the see-through ensemble, which featured a low-scooping neckline and crochet detailing.

Addison’s enviable curves and the pops of her sun-kissed complexion through the garment were almost hot enough to melt the North Pole.

Not to mention, the creamy white bra and panty set she wore underneath did nothing but add to the overall sexiness of the ensemble.

She accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and wore her dark tresses up in a casual updo, which she could be seen running her hands through.

The finishing touch on the look was her beautiful face, accentuated by a dewy glow and a subtle pop of color on her lips.

She added an equally powerful caption to the eye-catching share, writing, “I just want what’s mine.”

Addison Rae rocked an ice cream cone hat to promote Addison Rae Fragrance

Addison was “chill af” for a recent photo shoot promoting her long-lasting, vegan, and skin-hydrating fragrance line.

The brunette beauty launched Addison Rae Fragrance’s AF collection in November 2021, which features water-based scents created to boost spirits.

She took her marketing efforts to the next level yesterday, rocking an ice cream cone atop her pixie-style haircut.

The star sported frilly pink lingerie for the photo sesh, but perhaps the best thing she wore was a megawatt smile.

Addison Rae showed off her sculpted abs to announce Final Fantasy partnership

Addison was a vision in red as she announced her brand-new partnership with Final Fantasy, a Japanese science-fantasy mobile game.

The high-earning TikTok personality unveiled her toned tummy in a thigh-skimming skirt and revealing top with her long locks flowing in the breeze.

Addison will have her own “exclusive vision card” and custom character in the tactical role-playing game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

She will also join many other celebrities who collaborated with the media franchise, such as Ariana Grande, Sea, and Katy Perry.

In a news release regarding the partnership, Addison commented, “I’ve been a fan of the franchise for such a long time and I’m honored to finally collaborate with Square Enix in an official capacity. My partnership will include vision cards and a custom in-game character that we’ve been developing all year. Can’t wait for you to see it!”