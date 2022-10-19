Addison Rae on a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Social media is a great place for starlets on the rise to make a name for themselves –– and that is exactly what Addison Rae has accomplished in her own career.

Due to the fact that she stayed so consistent on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, she built up a fan base for herself filled with devoted individuals.

One of the reasons she has so many followers is that she has a great personality with stunning good looks to match. Her fashion choices are always on point.

Addison is at a place in her life where professional photographers are seeking her out for photo shoots, and great opportunities to be on camera left and right.

That doesn’t mean she’s not still capable of snapping a few personal selfies of herself in great lighting when those private moments pop up.

Addison took a picture of herself using the reflection of a ceiling mirror in a stunning shot that cannot be missed.

Addison Rae stuns in a sexy mirror selfie

Ceiling mirrors aren’t as common as they should be, but now that Addison shared a picture using one, it’s possible that other models will follow suit.

Addison is a trendsetter, and her stunning ceiling mirror selfie in a low-cut green top could be the next big pattern everyone attempts to follow.

Addison Rae wears low-cut green top. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Along with her low-cut green top and its thin spaghetti straps, Addison wore a white purse with a thick strap over one shoulder. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and wore a shade of dark red polish on her nails.

Addison Rae looks like a model in a skin-tight dress

Addison posed for a series of gorgeous pictures wearing a skin-tight dress that showed off every single curve of her body. The top of the dress was made with a shiny pink fabric that covered her chest with thick pink straps that connected behind her neck.

The lower portion of the dress was made with shiny red fabric that covered her upper belly, lower belly, hips, and upper thighs. The dress was short enough to show off her toned legs.

Addison accessorized the look with a pair of black boots that stopped just below her knees. She also wore a silver bracelet on one wrist and a pair of small hoop earrings.

Addison kept it pretty consistent when it comes to her makeup and she did the same in this particular photo thread with mascara, red lipstick, blush, and eyebrow tint.