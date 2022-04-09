Addison Rae sizzles in tiny black PVC bikini 

Addison Rae rocks a black bikini in new photos. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae shared a series of bikini pictures on her social media. A sun-kissed Addison posed in front of green trees in a tiny black bikini.

The 21-year-old TikTok star alternated between serious and silly in the newest pictures. Her bikini body was on point as she posed for the camera at a tropical destination.

Addison seems to be relaxing after appearances in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards and Los Angeles for the Oscar Awards.

Addison Rae stuns in new black bikini pictures

Addison Rae rocked a PVC material bikini in new photos.

She posed amongst exotic plants in the shots. She wore a tiny black bikini top that barely covered her cleavage. Her flat stomach was on full display for the exotic pictures.

Addison scrunched up her sun-kissed nose in some silly poses. Her loose waves had a beachy vibe, and her French-inspired manicure featured black tips that matched her bikini.

The TikTok star chose a few green animal emojis as her caption.

The comments section was full of admiration and praise. The Addison Rae Goes Home star appeared to be living her best life.

Addison Rae makes red carpet debut with Omer Fedi

Fans have long speculated about who Addison Rae was dating.

Addison put those rumors to rest when she made her red carpet debut at the Grammys with boyfriend Omer Fedi. Rumors about the two swirled since May 2021.

Addison’s boyfriend is a producer and writer, and he received three Grammy Awards nominations for his work with Lil Nas X. His Instagram biography reads, “Grammy-nominated loser,” and features his red carpet debut with Addison.

Addison Rae previously dated social media star, Bryce Hall.

Addison Rae signs multi-picture deal with Netflix

Younger fans know Addison Rae for her infectious TikToks, but older fans may recognize her from the Netflix film He’s All That. Addison played a social media influencer named Padgett Sawyer in the Netflix film.

The international success of He’s All That caused Netflix to sign Addison for a multiple picture deal.

The director of He’s All That gushed about Addison’s skills and said, “Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by ‘He’s All That’ and her already passionate fan base. We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”

Addison added, “Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams.”

There is no word yet on what future movies fans can expect from Addison.