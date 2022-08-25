Addison Rae shows off legs in short red dress for ‘heat wave’

Addison showcased her fabulous figure in a red mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

TikTok star Addison Rae shows off her legs in a fabulous short red dress for a “heat wave.”

Addison Rae looks impressive in a social media post promoting the new Addison Rae Doll with Bonkers Toys.

In her Instagram post, she wears a fun red mini dress with a vivid tropical pattern and long sleeves to balance the steamy slit.

The He’s All That star paired this bright beachy outfit with stiletto orange nail tips and sparkly stiletto shoes that effortlessly compliment the orange accents in the dress.

To get this fabulous nail look, go to every celebrity’s favorite nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. Nails by Zola is responsible for Addison’s nail set, and the viral Hailey Bieber glazed donut nails.

Addison Rae’s Instagram wasn’t just about showing off her fashion choices to her 40 million followers; it was also a chance to promote her business venture, the Addison Rae Doll by Bonkers Toys. Bonkers Toys is a toy company focused on creating fun, high-quality, and trendy toys.

Addison Rae promotes new beachy doll

Her latest toy with Bonkers Toys is ready for a heat wave, the Beach Addison Rae Fashion Doll, which makes sense because the star looks incredible in a bikini!

​

Now for the first time, Addison’s fans can bring home dolls inspired by her iconic looks.

According to their website, this beach-themed fashion doll showcases the star’s beach vibe with a fun one-piece dress outfit. This doll also has coordinating beach accessories like bright pink flip-flops, matching sunglasses, and a pink coffee cup.

This fabulous doll also comes with an inspiring message about body positivity so her young fans can feel confident wherever they go with Addison by their side.

This is not the first doll Addison created with Bonkers Toys. She has three other dolls from which fans can choose, highlighting her different personas: Career, Comfy, and Music.

Where to get the new Addison Rae beachy-themed fashion doll

Her career-themed fashion doll highlights her confident, aspirational style as a young professional businesswoman. It features straight-leg jeans, a white tee, a yellow jacket, bright pink boots, and a matching pink purse.

The music-themed fashion doll is perfect for Addison fans that love her latest hit singles. It features a white slip dress, a pale blue puffy jacket, tall black boots, a ring light, and a microphone!

In contrast, her comfy-themed fashion doll features a matching bright pink sweat suit that shows the casual style that many fans see when scrolling through her TikTok.

The new Addison’s Rae beachy-themed fashion doll and all her other toys are available online or in-store at Walmart.