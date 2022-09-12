Addison Rae shows off incredible curves in thigh-skimming shorts with a message

Addison Rae has been rocking some high-skimming shorts in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress and social media star Addison Rae showed off some incredible curves in a pair of thigh-skimming shorts after a workout over the weekend.

The 21-year-old He’s All That star was snapped out and about in West Hollywood looking really fabulous, dressed in all white sports gear. And her outfit appeared to have a message from the celebrity.

Addison was clothed in a tiny pair of shorts with a message emblazoned across the front. The shorts read, “I don’t care.” Unfortunately, her outfit didn’t elaborate further.

She paired the shorts with a white tank top and wore a black sports bra underneath. She also had a pair of white sneakers with some orange trimming.

As you do when in West Hollywood, Addison had the obligatory dark shades and a small black handbag, both of which complimented her casual white sportswear.

Addison’s whole look screamed of gorgeous curves and a perfectly toned physique.

Addison Rae rocked some workout gear with a message. Pic credit: RMLA/Backgrid

Addison has a massive social media following, boasting an insane 39.7 million followers, and she doesn’t keep her fans from good quality content.

Addison Rae posed topless with a horse

Over the weekend, Addison posted a beautiful black and white picture of herself with a horse. Oh, and she was topless.

Addison posed with her back to the camera, but her head was turned, so she looked directly at the photographer. Her long hair was partially tied back but was also allowed to fall down her front covering her left breast.

Addison didn’t caption the post, but she tagged the photographer, Davis Bates.

Last month, Addison was in the summer mood and posed by a swimming pool while dressed in a bright red one-piece swimsuit.

She added a matching oversized red sunhat and captioned the post, “True red.”

Thanks to Addison’s popularity, these posts always hit more than a million likes.

Addison Rae faced backlash over religious bikini top

However, last month, Addison found herself facing a backlash after she wore a bikini top that was deemed blasphemous by Christians. The white bikini top had “father” emblazoned on the right breast cup, and “son” was written on the left cup.

Addison received enough complaints for her to decide to delete the post.

As it happens, Christina Aguilera had worn a very similar bikini just a few days beforehand, but she hadn’t received the same number of complaints. The only difference between the two bikinis was Christina’s was written in French, “Père” and “Fils” replaced father and son.

The 41-year-old Genie in a Bottle singer also added the bottoms, which read “Esprit Saint,” translating as the Holy Ghost.

Christina captioned the post, “A religious experience,” and appears to have, so far, avoided the same backlash as Addison.