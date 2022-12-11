Addison Rae is in a knit bikini while hitting the beach and taking a selfie, highlighting her natural beauty. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae might be the proud owner of a makeup line, but the beautiful influencer went fresh-faced for a recent social media post in a bikini.

The She’s All That star went into selfie mode for a stunning vacation picture shared on her Instagram Stories.

Addison, who has been in the midst of a fashion evolution since turning 22 in October, went back to her bikini-wearing roots for the recent post. She has also branched out to try different ventures, including a partnership with a popular game, Final Fantasy.

With all that reinvention and promotion, it was time for Addison to let down her hair and soak up the sun.

Of course, Addison was sure to document her vacation in true influencer style.

Although Addison’s reveal was a temporary IG Story, it would be fair to assume that a decent portion of her 39.4 million followers liked the shot.

Addison Rae in knit bikini goes makeup-free

Addison showed her natural beauty in a knit bikini top with chevron patterns. The crocheted top featured brown, black, and white colors for a beautiful and classic look.

The Item Beauty founder stood in front of beautiful architecture with flowers lining the walls to her rear.

She looked down at her camera and parted her lips slightly for the sultry share posted yesterday with her followers.

Addison’s hair was parted to the side in loose waves as she had just gotten out of the water.

Behind Addison, the skies were blue and cloudless, and the sun shone down upon her bronzed skin.

Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison’s latest share came on the heels of her exciting Final Fantasy announcement.

Addison Rae partners with War of Visions: Final Fantasy

Last month, Addison and Final Fantasy revealed that the TikTok star was the latest representative of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy.

Square Enix, the developer of the game, even announced a special card featuring Addison’s likeness for avid collectors.

Addison encouraged fans to stay tuned for her upcoming role-play

Addison’s caption read, “I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Final Fantasy! Download WAR OF THE VISIONS and get my exclusive vision card now and stay tuned for my custom in-game character! #WOTVFFBE #FINALFANTASY #SquareEnix #gift @wotvffbe #FFPartner.”

Fans can download War of the Visions: Final Fantasy anywhere that apps are sold, including Amazon Apps, Google Play, and Apple’s App store.