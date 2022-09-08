Addison Rae shares iconic soaking wet red hot bikini moment

Addison Rae at the amfAR Gala red carpet in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae draws inspiration from stunning 80s actress Phoebe Cates.

The TikTok dancer has an uncanny resemblance to the actress and shared a sizzling photo of Cates, soaking wet in a red bikini.

The 21-year-old has garnered headlines over her parents’ messy split following her Holy Trinity bikini photo, which was controversial and subsequently removed.

Her mother, Sheri Easterling, recently attended the MTV Video Music Awards, making out with rapper Yung Gravy on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, her father, Monty Lopez, was accused of having an affair that was exposed on social media.

Addison Rae is yet to comment on the controversy but reportedly unfollowed both her parents on social media.

Addison Rae lookalike Phoebe Cates stuns in bikini throwback

Rae took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the beautiful actress Phoebe Cates. At first glance, one could mistake the TikTok dancer for now 59-year-old actress.

Pic credit: @addisonrae/Instagram Story

In the photo, Cates is soaking wet with her slender and toned physique in a red bikini.

The picture is from Amy Heckerling’s 1982 classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

It comes from the iconic scene in which Brad Hamilton, played by Judge Reinhold, masturbates while fantasizing that Linda Barrett, portrayed by Cates, emerges from a swimming pool and flirts with him.

The 21-year-old TikToker is equally stunning in a red swimsuit and shared a sizzling snap of herself on her Instagram page.

Addison Rae reportedly ‘mortified’ by her parent’s drama

Addison Rae’s parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Nicole Easterling, have garnered a social media following due to their daughter’s TikTok fame.

Rae has 88 million followers on TikTok and is the fourth most followed personality on the platform. She has expanded her brand to movies, such as the Netflix original, He’s All That, and music with her debut single, Obsessed.

The social media star is reportedly mortified by her parent’s marital problems.

“Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her,” a source told PageSix.

The publication claims that Rae unfollowed her father on Instagram weeks before the alleged affair hit the news.

Easterling removed “wife” from her bio and changed it to “single mom” after her husband’s alleged extramarital affair.

Following the cheating scandal, rapper Yung Gravy publicly flirted with Rae’s mother and took her to the MTV VMA, and the pair were making out on the red carpet.

Rae has since unfollowed her mother but has not publicly commented on her parent’s actions.