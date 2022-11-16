Addison Rae announced a partnership with Final Fantasy and dressed up like a character to celebrate the news. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae announced an unlikely partnership with Final Fantasy and dressed the part for the big reveal.

The Louisiana native looked gorgeous in a red two-piece, and as she shared in a social media post, the costume was part of her new partnership.

Addison used her 39.7 million Instagram followers to her advantage, sharing a two-part post featuring her costume and her exclusive cartoon vision card.

The TikTok star invited fans to download the popular game and stay tuned for a chance to play with her custom character.

Addison certainly looked magical in her red ensemble as she walked the walk and talked the talk, truly committing to her latest role.

The He’s All That actress posed in a smoky room with a spotlight shining down on her, giving mysterious vibes.

Addison Rae in red two-piece reveals Final Fantasy excitement

Addison’s latest photoshoot featured many special effects as the influencer stepped into her role as a Final Fantasy character.

She wore a red bikini top that twisted in the center of the bodice for a unique look. Crystals cascaded from the bikini top, adding to the glamorous vibe of the attire. The bikini straps tied on each side with a thick material that also appeared on each of Addison’s biceps.

Addison paired the top with an asymmetrical miniskirt that was super short in the front but had a long train in the back. There were also embellishments hanging from the costume’s skirt.

The influencer wore silver strappy stilettos that wrapped around her toned legs.

Addison stuck out one arm and bent her wrist as she appeared to be casting a spell in true Final Fantasy fashion.

A wind machine blew Addison’s dark locks and caused the smoky effects to swirl in a cloud around the model.

Addison’s caption read in part, “I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Final Fantasy! Download WAR OF THE VISIONS and get my exclusive vision card now and stay tuned for my custom in-game character.”

Addison Rae’s War of the Visions collaboration

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a role-playing game that is part of the Final Fantasy franchise. The game, developed by Square Enix, revealed that a new card was available today for all users.

Square Enix invited fans to log into their accounts today, where an Addison Rae Vision Card appeared in their present box. The limited-time offer is available to anyone with an account to enjoy the WOTV FFBE x Addison Rae collaboration.

Fans can download War of the Visions on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Amazon Appstore.