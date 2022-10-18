Addison Rae wearing large jewelry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The days of thinking of Addison Rae as nothing more than a TikToker are long over. She got her start by doing cute little dances, but she’s come a very long way since then.

She’s proven that she knows what she’s doing in the world of fashion and beauty based on her many red carpet appearances, social media shots, and paparazzi pictures.

Sometimes Addison dresses up in the most exquisite designer labels with brand-name shoes, accessories, and purses to match. Other times, she keeps it totally casual.

West Hollywood is one of the top hotspots to spend your free time if you are a star on the rise trying to make a name for yourself in the industry.

The good news for Addison is that she’s already made a name for herself, and most people recognize who she is since her face and name are already so widespread.

The latest outfit she wore in the West Hollywood area has pulled in some attention for its eccentric and interesting vibe.

Addison Rae is a casual beauty

Addison is comfortable wearing bright colors when she leaves the house instead of toning things down with neutral shades like other starlets.

She was captured on camera wearing a bright hot pink, fuzzy bucket hat while taking a stroll and sucking on a green-colored lollipop. The hat alone made enough of a bold statement because of its color and texture, but the rest of her outfit was just as interesting to take note of.

Addison Rae in West Hollywood. Pic credit: affinitypicture/BACKGRID

She wore a small black sports bra paired with a pair of short white exercise shorts. She added black and white striped socks to the look, which she tucked into fuzzy black slippers.

Lastly, Addison strapped a purse over her shoulder to hold onto her belongings. It was white with a silver zipper and a red rose design plastered on the front.

Addison Rae looks fabulous in a black cut-out dress

While recently spending time in New York City, Addison shared a photo thread filled with several gorgeous pictures of herself. In three of the photos, she wore a black cut-out dress covered in lace material with spaghetti straps.

Addison decorated the stunning look with a pair of black pointy heels, a silver bracelet clasped around her wrist, and a pair of large hoop earrings in her ears.

Her acrylic nails were bright white and her dark hair was slicked back into a mid-level ponytail at the back of her head. Her makeup looked minimal, aside from dark red lipstick.

The most impressive detail of all from Addison’s pictures in the black cut-out dress was how sleek, tanned, and toned her legs looked.