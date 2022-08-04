Addison Rae removes offensive bikini photo after backlash

Addison Rae sparked religious backlash with a now-deleted bikini shot. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae stirred up quite a bit of religious controversy with a since-deleted swimwear snap.

The influencer, who predominately made her claim to fame as a dancer on TikTok, has become known to share the newest looks from some of the most popular clothing brands on her social platforms.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old star shared a photo of herself wearing a piece from a collaboration by the clothing brands Praying and Adidas.

The picture showed her wearing a tiny, white string bikini top with the words “Father” and “Son” written on both sides of the piece.

The swimsuit bottoms also complete the religious trinity by featuring the words “Holy Spirit.” However, Addison did not show that piece in her Instagram post.

The “Holy Trinity Bikini Set” currently retails on Praying’s website for $100.

Addison Rae sparks internet backlash for offensive swimsuit

After followers were quick to give their opinions on the bikini, Addison removed the post from her page altogether.

“Disrespectful towards Christians,” one Twitter user simply wrote in regards to Addison’s photo.

Some users even called Addison out for blasphemy, saying, “You have done a very foolish deed young lady. You have committed blasphemy against the Holy Trinity. You have brought condemnation upon yourself. Blasphemy can be forgiven but blasphemy against the Holy Spirit can not.”

Pic credit: @whoisaddison/Twitter

Another user reshared the photo and added, “That’s actually frustrating like yall don’t see how wrong this is…”

“@whoisaddison get canceled this picture is so full of blasphemy and shows you don’t respect or think what your money making commercials or your lifestyle will effect and of course you just showed you are a blasphemer, and you can’t even respect a religion,” user @GoshaMorrell said.

Christina Aguilera posed in the same bikini as Addison

Although Addison seemed to have received quite a bit of heat for her bikini post, the same can’t be said for singer Christina Aguilera — who posed in the same swimsuit days before.

Christina took to Instagram last week with a series of photos and videos wearing the same outfit, except hers displayed the words written in French.

Across her top and bottoms read the words “Père,” “Fils,” and “Esprit Saint,” which directly translate to have the same meaning.

“A religious experience,” the Candyman singer captioned one of the posts.

Whether it was because of the language barrier or Addison being watched more carefully in the public eye, fans were quick to call out the TikTok star instead of complimenting her the way they did for Christina.