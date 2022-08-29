Addison Rae poses on a bed in lingerie while whipping her head for Remix magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae continues to land professional gigs with her latest appearance in Remix Magazine, featuring a luxurious hotel bed and a skintight one-piece.

The influencer has had a dramatic month, with an offensive bikini picture and a cheating scandal with her parents.

Addison ultimately unfollowed both of her parents after the drama. Following the two scandals, Addison jetted out of town for a trip to Italy, and in typical influencer fashion, she made the trip a photo shoot.

And while Addison’s parents continue to act up, Addison is bringing home the bacon in her latest shoot.

The shoot for Remix Magazine had a retro meets luxury theme, with deep red and gold curtains, wallpaper, and bed sheets.

Addison rocked a black one-piece with gold attachments and gold earrings.

Addison Rae stuns in September 2022 Remix photoshoot

She committed to the theme with black and gold heels and red nails. On the bed beside Addison was an old-fashioned telephone, also in black and gold.

Addison arched her back and looked to the side of the bed as she gave an action shot with her hand in motion.

The second feature featured Addison in a white, sheer long sleeve gown with frilly sleeves. She sat on a chair, backed by mirrors, offering quite the optical illusion for viewers.

In another post featuring the shoot, Addison tagged the team, which helped her to get cover ready.

Addison wrote in the caption, “Happy to be on the September cover of @remixmagazine wearing @louisvuitton Fall ‘22 & @tiffanyandco jewelry 🩰 Available for purchase & worldwide delivery at remixmagazine.com!! Photography @gregswalesart Styling @chloeandchenelle Interview @stevenfernandez Hair @bykileyfitz Makeup @lilly_keys Nails @natalieminservanails Production @apgnyc Motion @shootchevytyler.”

Sheri Easterling goes to MTV VMAs with Yung Gravy

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, cheated on her mother and his wife, Sheri Easterling.

A 25-year-old woman came forward to Page Six to tell her story, which was juicy. The woman, Renee Ash, revealed that Monty lied to her and suggested that the two were exclusive. When Renee found out about Monty’s wife and family, she spoke with the tabloid to clear her name and apologize to those she may have hurt.

Now it seems that Addison’s mom Sheri is getting revenge.

She appeared on the red carpet for the MTV VMAs with Yung Gravy, a music artist who often posts memes. Addison’s mom wore a revealing cutout gown with lace-up sides that showed all her curves.

After Addison unfollowed her mom, there is no word (yet) on how she reacted to her mom’s “messiness.”