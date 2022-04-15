Addison Rae offers rear view in bikini

Addison Rae takes a selfie. Pic credit: @addisonrae/Instagram

Addison Rae is proving why she’s a social media sensation. The TikTok sensation and Item Beauty founder is fresh from sizzling bikini snaps for her 40 million+ Instagram followers, and it was a rear view affair in one shot as the brunette flaunted her super-fit figure.

Posting from a sun-drenched location, Addison stunned in carefree and beachy photos taken right on the shores, with the shoot seeing her in candid mode as she enjoyed her break.

Addison Rae stuns in bikini on the beach

Fans of the band Eiffel 65 may also have appreciated Addison’s caption, which swiped lyrics from Eiffel 65’s Blue (Da Ba Dee) track.

Addison was photographed in full sunlight and all smiles in the opening snap, one just about getting in her stringy blue bikini top. The BFF to Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned shoulders and golden tan as she flashed her pearly whites while in hoop earrings, with a pair of dark shades adding a little glam.

Next up came a full-length shot as Rae highlighted her gym-honed body and went thong-style in her skimpy and string-tied briefs. The dancer and rising actress turned around to face the camera at just the right moment, also holding a small bag as she made her way towards the shore.

Further photos brought a close-up, plus Addison kneeling on sands where a giant heart had been drawn out amid fresh footprints.

“Yo listen up here’s a story about a little guy that lives in a blue world,” Addison captioned her gallery, gaining over 2.4 million likes.

The beachy getaway seems to be bringing Addison close to boyfriend Omer Fedi, as she finds love following her split from fellow TikTok face Bryce Hall.

Addison Rae can handle the hate

Addison, this month banned from TikTok amid measures also hitting Bella Poarch and Charli D’Armello, has opened up on fame and how she handles it. In particular, hateful comments. In 2021, she was profiled by Glamour, telling the magazine:

“I’ve dealt a lot with online hate and social media drama, with people that are very opinionated and don’t want people to be happy,” Addison reveals, before looking for reason behind the hate.” She added:

“People see people’s successes sometimes and wish it was them, which is totally understandable. I’ve even been there in my life too, where I’m like, ‘I wish I had this or I wish I had what she had.’”

Addison hasn’t shared where she’s currently vacationing, only calling it “Paradise.”