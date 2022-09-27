Addison Rae is stunning in skintight sparkly bodysuit

Addison Rae stuns with diamond earrings and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae sparkled for the camera, wearing a tight body suit.

The famous TikToker looked absolutely gorgeous in a recent photo shoot for Remix Magazine.

She wore a sparkling black bodysuit for a few of the sleek photos.

This piece of clothing enhanced her long brown hair, which was curled in loose waves.

She paired the bodysuit with a shiny pair of black heels with a unique shape.

For makeup, she chose a simple yet classy look.

Addison Rae looks sexy in short red hair

A thick eyeliner wing and a little metallic shadow adorned Rae’s lids, as well as a nude color for her plump lips.

Greg Swalesart was the photographer for the shoot and the one who posted a couple of pictures of Rae wearing different outfits.

Besides that iconic sparkly moment, she also switched her long hair to a bright red bob with a black hat.

The social media personality looked away from the camera, wearing a black suit jacket while in the driver’s seat of a car.

Swalesart made sure to mention everyone involved in this photoshoot that produced Rae’s stunning looks.

Rae wore several of the hottest runway looks from Gucci, Louis Vuitton to Versace as part of Remix’s 25th Anniversary.

Addison Rae is living the life she always wanted

At only 21 years old, Addison Rae has had a crazy life.

Just after three months of joining TikTok, she gained one million followers on the platform. Rae later dropped out of Louisiana State University to pursue her dreams in Los Angeles, California, and see what she could do with the fame and attention she was gaining from the platform and social media in general.

The American social media personality talked a little with Highsnobiety magazine about this extraordinary path her career has taken and what people don’t see of her behind their phones.

She said, “I’ve become everything I knew I was meant to be. I’ve always lived the [life] that I wanted to live. I think it’s inspiring for people to see that someone like me from a small town in Louisiana was able to make these dreams come to life.”

Rae now has almost 89 million followers on TikTok and 39.9 million on Instagram. She has also ventured into the music industry, releasing her debut single Obsessed in 2021 and even making her acting debut in the Netflix original film He’s All That.