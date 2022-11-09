Addison Rae made jaws drop after rocking a plunging sheer gown covered in dazzling gemstones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae did not play around for her latest red carpet ensemble as she slipped into a plunging glittering sequin dress.

The TikTok star exuded sensual glamour and confidence in the sparkly number that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin.

Addison started her journey in 2019, and within three years, she has become a renowned star with a stellar style that millions of fans love.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old wowed fans once again as she attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Addison truly looked nothing short of sensational in her latest ensemble, and shortly after, she gave fans a glimpse at what she wore at the glamorous event.

In an Instagram post to her 39.7 million followers, Addison pulled off what might be her most daring look yet.

Addison Rae dazzles in sheer plunging dress

The brunette beauty flawlessly wore a simmering floor-length gown designed with crystal embellishments that sparkled in the light.

Addison smoldered to the camera as she showed off plenty of skin thanks to the dramatically plunging and scooped neckline that ended right above her navel.

Addison let her natural beauty shine by opting for minimal glam, and she styled her chocolate tresses into loose curls that cascaded down.

To finish the already-stunning look, Addison styled a huge beaded necklace into a dangling choker that filled her neckline perfectly.

Addison Rae’s beauty line ITEM Beauty

It’s safe to say that since 2019, Addison’s fame has exploded, along with her net worth.

According to Forbes’ most recent list of the top TikTok earners, Addison made $8.5 million from the app in 2021 alone.

Between juggling over 88 million followers on TikTok, starring in the hit Netflix movie, He’s All That, and being BFFs with Kourtney Kardashian, it’s clear the internet star is not planning on slowing down anytime soon.

In August 2020, Addison co-founded her first-ever makeup line ITEM Beauty.

The clean makeup and skincare brand is a joint venture with beauty startup Madeby.

Inspired by Addison’s attitude toward beauty, the line emphasizes self-love and not comparing yourself to others.

“An ‘item’ is an individual thing and so is beauty,” says the TikTok star on the brand’s website. “Item Beauty is all about embracing your imperfections, not masking anything, because they all play a part in what makes you truly unique.”

Since its launch, she’s introduced tons of new products, including a bronzer, eyeshadow, brightening powder, and a $14 Lash Snack.