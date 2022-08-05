Addison Rae in white bikini goes busty

Addison Rae in a white bikini causes controversy. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae is in a white bikini in a skin-baring photo as she promotes a new collaboration that is likely D.O.A.

The Louisiana native shared a sultry photo that referenced her body and religion. At 21 years old, the popular TikTok user lends her name to many brands, including Item Beauty and Addison Rae Fragrance.

Addison’s latest deal with Adidas saw her joke about religion in a white bikini.

Although Addison eventually erased the busty bikini photo, a few eagle-eyed fans captured it and reposted the shot. The photo was for an upcoming collaboration with Adidas called Praying.

Addison spends a lot of time in swimwear and often posts half-dressed photos on her social media. But her latest share turned some heads and raised eyebrows, with fans calling the photoshoot blasphemous.

The photo referenced Christianity and the Holy Trinity with black writing on the white bikini. Addison wore a stringy white bikini, with the words “Father” and “Son” on each breast. The bikini bottoms read Holy Spirit.

Addison looked down at her chest with her mouth agape. She sported glittery eyeshadow in a light shade on her eyelids.

Fans upset with Addison Rae’s white bikini share

Some fans expressed distaste for Addison’s photo, which they felt referenced religion in a disrespectful way.

@whoisaddison get canceled this picture is so full of blasphemy and shows you don’t respect or think what your money making commercials or your lifestyle will effect and of course you just showed you are a blasphemer, and you can’t even respect a religion. pic.twitter.com/suOonthWLt — Gosha_Morrell  (@GoshaMorrell) August 3, 2022

One fan wrote, “@whoisaddison get canceled this picture is so full of blasphemy and shows you don’t respect or think what your money making commercials or your lifestyle will effect and of course you just showed you are a blasphemer, and you can’t even respect a religion.”

That's actually frustrating like yall dont see how wrong this is…. https://t.co/M0Pn5AuDzH — arc (@aarc_1) August 3, 2022

Another fan agreed and wrote, “That’s actually frustrating like yall dont see how wrong this is….”

Addison Rae catches heat but Christina Aguilera doesn’t

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Addison caught a fair amount of heat for her religious bikini post and she erased the photos from her social media feed.

But singer Christina Aguilera shared a video in the same bikini with the words: “Père,” “Fils,” and “Esprit Saint,” which are the words for “Father,” “Son,” and “Holy Spirit” in French.

Christina wrote in the caption, “A religious experience.”

A very blonde Christina rocked sleek locks as she posed in the Spanish countryside and swam in the pool with her man.

She lounged on a beach chair and posed in front of lush greenery in the religion-inspired attire.

It is likely that Christina got some slack because the words were in French rather than English, so many did not understand the writing.