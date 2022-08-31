Addison Rae in tight shorts and crop top showcases fit physique

Addison Rae is out and about in Los Angeles, keeping cool with very little clothing. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae isn’t sweating her scandalous parents as she struts her stuff for a pap walk in a very tiny spandex set.

The Louisiana native, who is anything but paparazzi shy, made sure she looked her best when photographers caught her in the street.

Days before, Addison dropped a sultry photoshoot with New Zealand-based Remix magazine. She appeared with other Gen Z influencers in the shoot, celebrating the coming-of-age generation.

At the same time, the drama between Addison’s mother, Sheri Easterling, and her father, Monty Lopez, heated up. Addison unfollowed both parents on social media.

Addison looked studious in large, rectangular framed glasses and her brown locks in a center part, tucked behind her ears to reveal small hoop earrings.

She wore a skintight light gray crop top with long sleeves and a scoop neck, revealing a cross necklace. Addison wore matching shorts which hugged every curve and came up just below her belly button.

She carried a purple handbag and her phone, showing red manicured nails.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Addison Rae covers Remix magazine in September 2022

This weekend, Addison revealed her cover on Remix.

She was a vision in an elegant updo with bangs framing her face. She wore an ensemble from the Louis Vuitton 22 collection with jewelry by Tiffany.

The shoot was styled by Chloe and Chenelle and photographed by Greg Swales.

Addison Rae’s parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling are full of drama

Addison’s parents moved to Los Angeles after Addison achieved overnight success on TikTok. Perhaps trying to capitalize on their daughter’s fame, the two have acted recklessly in the press, and she unfollowed both.

For those not caught up on the drama, it started when Addison’s dad, Monty, was involved in a cheating scandal. He allegedly tricked 25 year old Renee Ash into a relationship. Renee spoke to Page Six when she heard that Monty was married with a family. Meanwhile, Addison’s mom began posting cryptic tweets.

Over on TikTok, Monty tried to follow in Addison’s footsteps with a bizarre video as he challenged music “artist” Yung Gravy to a fight.

Next, Sheri wore a barely-there ensemble as she attended the 2022 MTV VMAs with Yung Gravy, the person her husband, Monty, wanted to fight.

Very messy!

Perhaps Addison can take advice from fellow Louisiana native Britney Spears, who knows a thing or two about parental drama.