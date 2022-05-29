Addison Rae in tight bikini with strict warning

Addison Rare poses for a close-up selfie. Pic credit: AddisonRae/Instagram

Addison Rae is looking red-hot in a tight bikini as she delivers a strict warning. The 21-year-old TikTok star, singer, and actress made sure fans get their SPF on during Memorial Day weekend, and she made sure to lead by example with a little bikini action.

Posting to social media on Sunday, the BFF to reality star Kourtney Kardashian posed for a gallery of rocky-set snaps, going retro in a checkered bikini and tagging herself in Ibiza, Spain.

Addison Rae knows good skincare in bikini

The brunette opened, leaning against sunny rocks and wearing a full face of makeup. Addison flaunted her trim waist and toned thighs in a navy-and-white unusual two-piece in large check prints, also glamming up with a silver necklace.

Shot from above, the Item Beauty founder stunned while showing off her golden tan, also rocking heavy pink blush and a red lip as she drove fans to swipe.

Next up came a sunset shot of the star as she posed all side-eye and tongue out while backed by an ocean sunset, with additional photos showing her on a craggy rock beach and posing barefoot amid crashing waves.

“Don’t forget your SPF,” she wrote, with fans leaving over 500,000 likes in just two hours.

Addison might be enjoying the Mediterranean, but it doesn’t come with any ties to Portofino, Italy, where 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her lavish wedding to Travis Barker – Addison did not attend the lavish nuptials. She’s in Ibiza for the Pandora summer festival, and she’s been rubbing shoulders with other celebrities while out on the celeb-adorned island. Addison has joined Jaden Smith and Ella Mai, with the festival seeing her honor her ambassador role for Pandora.

Addison Rae busy promoting major brand

Earlier this month, Addison updated her Instagram to shout out American Eagle via her ambassador status. “So many ways to wear my favorite tops this summer with @americaneagle cargos and baggy jeans 🍋☀️ #AEpartner #AEJeans,” she wrote while posing in the brand’s denims.

Back in 2020, Rae revealed her allegiance to AE, stating:

“I have been wearing American Eagle jeans for as long as I can remember, so being a part of the back-to-school campaign felt authentic to my real style. AE understands what my generation wants, and I love how the brand empowers kids to express themselves, which for me is through music and dance.”

“My personal style ranges from very extra to super casual,” the social media sensation told UsWeekly. “When getting dressed, I usually look to wear something comfortable but different — something that catches people’s eye.”