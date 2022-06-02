Addison Rae in thong bikini hits the beach for yes day

Addison Rae looked to be enjoying some fun in the sun recently. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae recently enjoyed some serious downtime as she shared some sexy snaps of her vacation with her massive 40.4 million followers.

The 21-year-old brunette stunner, who rose to prominence just over two years ago after posting some fun dance moves, lip-syncing clips, and comedy sketches to TikTok, got her fans all ready for summer as she rocked another sexy two-piece.

Addison Rae wore thong bikini bottoms and a busty top for her water-side post

The social media star and recent film-debut actress, having starred in the hyped-up movie He’s All That, the spin-off to the smash 90’s hit She’s All That starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, got her beach time in alongside her mother Sheri Nicole as the pair soaked up some rays.

While Addison can be known for sharing some more revealing snaps to her Instagram page, in the essence of fellow online hottie Demi Rose, this particular post, captioned “Immediately yes,” gave fans a little bit of a different view of the media personality.

Showing just a series of far-away pics, Addison still managed to put her full sensuousness on display while also making sure that her fans could see every possible angle of her physique.

First, being seen lying flat on a beach towel that rested atop a wooden plank by a shimmering pool, the ocean bay not far in the background, Addison looked tan and fit as she sprawled out for her day in the sun.

Next, Addison and her mom were shown sitting side-by-side on some rocks by the ocean’s edge, Sheri donning a flattering blue-and-white checkered bikini while Addison rocked her black-lined top and thong bottoms.

Picture number three showed off Addison’s backside again, this time more prominently as she tugged the sides of her thong up on her hips, her long hair sleek and down over her upper back.

The final shot in the series gave a little glimpse of both Addison and Sheri’s faces, with both women sitting back on the rocky outcrop as they simultaneously twisted their torsos to give beaming smiles at the camera behind them.

Addison claims she is not dating Jack Harlow

While maintaining her busy schedule and Instagram page, Addison has been under a lot of speculation regarding her dating life. Fans continue to wonder if the starlet has managed to find time to get romantic.

Rumors swirled this year that Addison was connected with up-and-coming rapper Jack Harlow after the pair were spotted together at the Thriller Fight Club event in April.

Addison quickly shut down the gossip, reportedly taking to Twitter to quell the flurry of postulations by her fan base. She simply tweeted that she was indeed still single despite the theories.