Addison Rae in red swimsuit says ‘think of me’ 

Addison Rae is in Europe and on vacation in a red swimsuit. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae wants fans to think of her, and the star’s latest photo drop will likely help her achieve that goal.

Addison flew to Europe following a controversy involving a religious-inspired bikini and a cheating scandal featuring her father, Monty Lopez. It appeared that scandal was the last thing on Addison’s mind as she took in the sights and sounds of Italy surrounded by other tourists and natives.

The 21-year-old TikTok star channeled her inner Baywatch in a coastal photo shoot. She wore a red swimsuit by Dilara Findikoglu, who she later tagged in an Instagram Story.

The Louisiana native made the most of her stunning environment while posing in the water and on the beach. She shared photos of her Italian adventures with her 40 million Instagram followers, who rewarded her with likes and comments.

Addison wore a stylish red hat, which she later removed. The tulle lamp shade hat featured a tie to secure the garment, allow her to see, and protect her skin from harmful rays.

She posed on a pebbly beach which was packed to the brim with tourists sunbathing. Addison managed to clear some space as she sat on the jagged pebbles and placed her feet in the water.