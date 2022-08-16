Addison Rae in red swimsuit says ‘think of me’ 

Addison Rae wants fans to think of her, and the star’s latest photo drop will likely help her achieve that goal.
Addison flew to Europe following a controversy involving a religious-inspired bikini and a cheating scandal featuring her father, Monty Lopez. It appeared that scandal was the last thing on Addison’s mind as she took in the sights and sounds of Italy surrounded by other tourists and natives.
The 21-year-old TikTok star channeled her inner Baywatch in a coastal photo shoot. She wore a red swimsuit by Dilara Findikoglu, who she later tagged in an Instagram Story.
The Louisiana native made the most of her stunning environment while posing in the water and on the beach. She shared photos of her Italian adventures with her 40 million Instagram followers, who rewarded her with likes and comments.
Addison wore a stylish red hat, which she later removed. The tulle lamp shade hat featured a tie to secure the garment, allow her to see, and protect her skin from harmful rays.
She posed on a pebbly beach which was packed to the brim with tourists sunbathing. Addison managed to clear some space as she sat on the jagged pebbles and placed her feet in the water.
Addison Rae soaks up the Italian sun in red swimsuit
She shared an action shot as she climbed out of the ocean onto a ladder and dock on the coast. Behind Addison were turquoise waters, rocky cliffs, and blue skies.
The photo caption read, “Think of me.”
A quick look at Addison’s Instagram shows that the former professional dancer loves to stay active, and swimming is one of her pastimes.
Addison Rae talks mental health and active lifestyle
Addison spoke with Glamour about her quick rise to fame and coping mechanisms used to promote mental health.
Addison said, “I started seeing a therapist, which was really helpful just to not feel so down about myself.”
She continued, “Self-worth is a big thing that I’ve been working on the past few months because it’s definitely a real struggle, and it does affect you in your daily life, not having high self-worth. Therapy is a great way to work on that and it’s an outlet to speak on things that are bothering you internally.”
Addison also shared a nugget of wisdom, adding, “There’s this one quote that I love: ‘comparison is the thief of joy.’ That’s so true because when you start comparing yourself to someone, you’re just asking to be upset because you’re comparing yourself to something that you will never be because you’re only you.”
As summer winds down, Addison’s swimsuit pictures remain in full force.