Addison Rae in red swimsuit goes back to high school

Addison Rae flaunts her curves in a red swimsuit for summer. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae took it back to high school with some poses on the bleachers.

While her father, Monty Lopez, is involved in a cheating scandal with a young woman other than her mother, Addison is putting on a brave face in a red swimsuit.

Addison lounged on the bleachers with a fire-colored swimsuit and the number 21, which is also her age.

The Louisiana native looked up in the sky as the famous TikTok star did her best model pose.

Behind Addison were two girls who also wore red swimsuits with different numbers.

Addison’s long, light-brown hair was “au natural” with loose waves that fell to the side.

Addison Rae goes back to school in a red swimsuit

She propped herself up with her elbow and extended her legs, revealing bare feet and pedicured toes.

Addison’s dancer legs were on full display in the photo.

A second photo featured a braless and busty Addison in a gray tank top with spaghetti straps.

She paired the swimsuit with daisy dukes and let her hair blow in the wind as a passerby was seemingly in awe of her beauty.

Addison’s caption contained tags of the talented individuals who helped make the shoot possible.

Addison Rae’s father allegedly tricked 25-year-old woman

Addison’s father, Monty Lopez, followed the TikTok star after she made it big on the platform and came to Los Angeles to work with social media stars. However, it seemed that the Los Angeles life got to the father of three as he was recently involved in a messy cheating scandal.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, a young woman named Renee Ash said that Addison’s father tricked her into a relationship and said he was single. The only problem — Addison’s dad is married to Addison’s mom, Sheri Nicole.

The young woman told her side of the story while offering an apology to the family.

Renee said, “Unfortunately, he [Monty] misled me on his marriage, he lied to me. He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Renee met Monty’s family and thought she had a future with the older man.

She said, “He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother, and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

Unfortunately for Renee, she learned Monty was married, so she went to the tabloids with her story of deception.