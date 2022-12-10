Addison Rae is chowing down on an apple while wearing lingerie to promote sales of her fragrance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae is back and better than ever in lingerie as the TikTok star tries another new look to promote her fragrance.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Addison took a short break from social media, not updating Instagram followers for three weeks.

While not updating social media may be typical for the average person, as an influencer, Addison’s job has depended on her social media presence.

Yesterday, the Louisiana native posted a red-hot red-carpet look for the Women in Entertainment event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Addison appeared to keep her social media streak going with a behind-the-scenes look at a campaign for her perfume, Addison Rae Fragrances.

The TikTok star capitalized on her 39.5 million Instagram followers, posing in a pink and white set with apples in her hands.

Addison revealed in a subsequent caption that the purpose of the shoot was for her perfume line.

Addison Rae stuns for Addison Rae Fragrance

Addison wore a baby pink corset with lace and embroidery. The pink top had a cutout around Addison’s navel and straps that could attach to a set of pantyhose. Addison paired the pink top with white underwear, which was slightly visible on the edge of the frame.

She raised both arms in the air and held a shiny red apple in each hand with a piece of fruit in her mouth.

Addison wore a pixie cut, although the style was likely just a wig. The short hair was quite different from Addison’s normal lengthy locks and showed her bone structure and beautiful face.

As always, Addison’s bubbly personality shined through in the shots.

What made the picture even more noteworthy was the fact that Addison coupled her animated personality with her natural curves to create something special.

Addison let the photo do the talking, simply tagging her brand.

Addison Rae’s Addison Rae Fragrances

Addison is on her way to creating a perfume empire, beginning with her first three scents.

Addison Rae Fragrances claim to have mood-boosting elements and feature water bases.

Addison launched three fragrances with catchy titles that might appeal to younger crowds.

Addison’s fragrances have different purposes, reflected in the names.

For example, Addison’s Happy AF fragrance elicits a positive effect, containing grapefruit, lychee, and peony.

Another scent, Chill AF, contains pear blossom, chamomile, and sandalwood, to promote feelings of relaxation.

The third scent, Hype AF, has refreshing citrus notes to awaken the wearer.

Each fragrance costs $30 and comes in futuristic packaging.