Addison Rae in gingham bikini shows off boat bum 

Addison Rae lives it up in the Bahamas wearing a bikini. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae spends most of her time in bikinis, on beaches, and riding boats. The Louisiana native, who rose to fame with TikTok dance videos, shared photos of her enjoyment in The Bahamas as she rode on the stern of a boat and offered a rear view in her red and white bikini.

She also tried on a gingham bikini in a sultry mirror selfie. Another photo showed Addison sipping a milkshake in a braless cutout ensemble.

Addison Rae’s bikini photos are typical on her social media page, but that does not mean they are unappreciated. Addison shared the photos with her 40.4 million followers, who got the chance to live vicariously through her content.

Addison Rae enjoys the Bahamas, a boat, and a milkshake

Addison’s latest photo dump gave a look at a day in her life, and it was all bikinis, boats, and beautiful destinations.

In the first photo, Addison winked her eye with a red and white striped straw in her mouth as she sucked down a milkshake. She wore a black silk cutout dress with spaghetti straps and gave a busty display. Her hair was in a side part, and she tilted her head as she sat in a red booth at a diner.

She put her hair into a high ponytail and changed into a skimpy green bikini with a low-rise pink miniskirt in the next photo.

The animal-lover shared a photo of a beautiful black cat underneath a plant to overload her fans with cuteness.

Finally, Addison offered a rearview in a red and white bikini on the stern of a boat as it cruised the harbor in the Bahamas. Addison was the star of the shot, but the gorgeous backdrop featured a bright blue sky and puffy clouds in the distance.

Addison let emojis do the talking in the caption and wrote a bow emoji, flower emoji, lipstick emoji, and rainbow emoji.

Addison Rae’s acting career and inspiration

Addison Rae starred in He’s All That– a film made especially for Netflix. Although Addison is not winning any Academy Awards yet, her acting inspirations include some Oscar-winning actresses. She opened up to Elle about her influences.

Addison said, “I love Julia Roberts, she’s one of my very favorites. Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston—she’s a classic. For sure, those three are amazing. Joey King, she’s amazing. Zendaya is so great. I’ve been watching a lot of her stuff—she really has done a lot of diverse roles recently. There are so many women in this industry that I look up to and I’m so inspired by. I also love Gwyneth Paltrow… She’s amazing. I’m definitely a fan girl, so I’m just watching and learning and observing and just studying what they do.”

Addison Rae spends her time promoting business ventures, including Item Beauty and Addison Rae Fragrance.