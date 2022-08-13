Addison Rae soaks up the sun in Italy wearing a colorful bikini. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae jetted off to Europe after a month filled with controversy and it has been boats and bikinis for the TikTok star.

Addison turned the streets of Italy into a photo shoot as she took in the sounds and sights and documented her travels.

The social media star appeared to be living La Dolce Vita as she navigated steep stairs in a bikini top, denim skirt, and white shoes.

Addison shared a clip as she and a group of girlfriends jumped off a pier into the clear waters off the coast. The ladies made a big splash and giggled as they landed in the water.

Addison made herself comfortable as she sprawled out on a pebbly beach, which may seem uncomfortable to some but looked cozy for Addison.

All the posing and sightseeing caused Addison to work up an appetite, so she stopped on the stairs to enjoy an Italian delicacy– gelato.

Never one to miss a photo opportunity, Addison documented her cold treat experience.

A quick trip to Addison’s Instagram page shows that the influencer spends a lot of time wearing bikinis.

However, one bikini picture got her into a bit of trouble, causing her to erase the post.

Addison Rae posts and deletes controversial bikini shot

As reported by Monsters and Critics earlier this month, Addison posed in a white bikini with religious words written on the fabric.

The string bikini featured the words “Father” and “Son” on the top and “Holy Spirit” on the bottom. The words referred to The Holy Trinity, which has profound religious implications for Christians.

Many commenters took offense to the words written on the bathing suit, calling it disrespectful and prompting Addison to remove the post.

The Holy Trinity bikini set by Praying costs $100.

Notably, Christina Aguilera wore the same bikini but with French words. Perhaps because French is a foreign language to many, Christina remained relatively unscathed.

The bikini controversy was not the only one that Addison faced in the past month.

Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez allegedly misleads young woman

Another controversy pertained to Addison’s father, Monty Lopez.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles-based woman named Renee Ash went to Page Six with her tale of scorned love.

She explained that Addison’s father tricked her into believing he was single and said, “Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me. He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Addison’s father, Monty, remarried her mom, Sheri Easterling, in 2017 after being on-again, off-again for much of Addison’s life.

The family has remained tight-lipped about the allegation