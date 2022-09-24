Addison Rae in braless dress celebrates Libra season

Addison Rae celebrates Libra season as the autumn arrives in New York City. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae is celebrating Libra season with more impromptu shoots from the streets of New York.

The season is not only a beautiful transition between summer and winter, but also the time when Addison celebrates her birthday.

The Louisiana native arrived in the Big Apple at the beginning of New York Fashion Week but has continued to post pictures from around the city on her Instagram.

The TikTok star took to her Instagram to post a photo carousel for her 39.7 million followers, many of whom rewarded her with comments and likes.

The latest shots revealed a little bit of fashion and some behind-the-scenes looks at a shoot with an impressive assortment of hair clips.

Addison let the pictures do the talking as she opted to go caption-free for the share.

Addison Rae serves looks in New York

The first slide featured a photo of Addison’s legs in close-toed black pumps and tights with an opaque to sheer finish.

The second shot featured a natural Addison with her dark locks shining in a side part. She wore a multi-colored leather jacket in red, black, and white colors. She leaned against a counter in front of a mirror as she tilted her head slightly and posed with her lips parted.

Addison took a risk in the fourth part of the post, wearing a sleeveless white dress with a train on the seasoned streets of New York. She posed in an entrance with dark wood behind her, offering a contrast to her light attire and headband.

Next, Addison showed the view from a previous slide but from the perspective of a photographer’s lens.

Addison finished the post with slides featuring snacks and slushies with colorful straws.

As a bonus, she reposted a share from a friend’s IG Story.

The picture featured Addison in a black dress with spaghetti straps at a restaurant. The social media star, known for being happy, appeared to clap her hands and laugh hysterically.

Addison Rae is actually that happy

Addison burst onto the scene as a peppy college freshman with a lot of energy and a permanent smile glued across her face. According to Addison, that smile is genuine and not an act for views.

Addison told High Snobiety, “One thing about me that surprises people is that I am just as happy as I am in the pictures.”

She continued, “I try to always be positive, and people think that’s not real. No matter what situation I’ve been in my entire life, good or bad, I’ve always [known] that things pass and get better.”