Addison Rae, in a bikini, hits the beach, lounges, and enjoys a cold treat, documenting the process. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Although Addison Rae has been enjoying a style evolution, the social media star went back to her roots with a bikini picture as she lounged by the beach.

The 22-year-old beauty looked gorgeous in an image shared on her Instagram Story yesterday.

The picture didn’t show Addison’s entire figure, but she did appear from the neck down with a popsicle in hand.

Addison was a vision in a cream-colored bikini with strings keeping the garment in place with spaghetti straps on the bodice.

The sun beamed down on Addison’s tanned skin as she rested on her side for the gorgeous shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans couldn’t like or publicly comment on the image, but it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of her 39.5 million Instagram followers enjoyed the shot.

Addison Rae stuns in cream bikini for Ziah

Addison held a cold treat with one hand, presumably capturing her image with the other.

As Addison enjoyed her dessert, she showed off her trendy nails, which were chrome and gold.

Behind Addison were blue skies, an infinity pool, and a few lounge chairs with umbrellas.

Viewers could determine that Addison was somewhere warm based on her style of dress and choice of a snack.

Although Addison didn’t tag her location, fans could only imagine the tropical paradise that accommodated the influencer.

The Louisiana native didn’t appear to have any accessories on her neck or fingers, opting to go natural for the sun soak session.

Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison also tagged the designer of the bikini that she so perfectly wore. She wrote the IG handle for Ziah, which touts itself as a sensual and minimalist brand.

Fashion lovers can purchase designs from Ziah at Luisaviaroma, FWRD, or Brown’s.

And for those uninterested in bikini shopping, Addison might have something else that piques fans’ interest.

Addison Rae’s Item Beauty makeup

Like Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Addison Rae launched a makeup line to capitalize on her extensive fanbase.

However, Addison’s line and the inspiration for her products have been in the works for years because her mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, was a cosmetic artist for a living.

Addison created Item Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free line with special formulations, including her Quip Sticks.

Addison’s Quip Sticks, or lipsticks, have moisturizing properties.

Fans can buy her Quip Sticks trio with the shades Play Date, Karma, and Heartbreaker for $30 on the Item Beauty site.