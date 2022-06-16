Addison Rae in bikini bids you ‘good day’

Addison Rare poses outdoors. Pic credit: AddisonRae/Instagram

Addison Rae only has love to spread. The TikTok superstar and rising actress updated her Instagram two days ago with beachy action as she stunned in a bikini, with a caption hoping that everyone seeing the snap has a “good day.”

Addison, 21, was making it a Hot Girl Summer with some sunbathing, and over 1.4 million fans have left likes.

Addison Rae stuns in bikini sunbathe with good wishes

Addison ditched the professional photographers as she placed her smartphone right in front of her and bronzed her body while on white sands backed by lapping waves.

The Item Beauty founder sent out a healthy glow as she lay on her front, showing some cleavage in a stringy green bikini and flaunting her toned arms and golden tan.

Wearing her hair down as the breeze blew it around a little, Addison posed with parted lips and gazing beyond the camera, writing:

“I hope u have a good day today.” She added a red heart emoji.

It’s been bikini game strong so far this summer as Addison thrills fans in endless swimwear snaps. In May, the star rocked a retro checkered two-piece, also going bombshell-like as she sprawled her fit figure across shores while in a tiny animal-print bikini. Just under a month ago, the bestie to Kourtney Kardashian afforded Baywatch vibes as she lay on her side with closed eyes, adding in “Z” emoji.

Addison is followed by over 40 million on Instagram – her American Eagle partnership must be paying big bucks. Addison also retails her own brands, Item Beauty and Addison Rae Fragrance. There’s a twist with her scents, though: they’re “mood enhancing,” per the brand’s Instagram.

“Progressively, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been super interested in fragrance,” Addison told WWD. “It’s such a different area to put yourself into and get to know and see the behind-the-scenes.”

Addison Rae targeting gen-z with fragrance brand

Admitting that she’s a pro at marketing products to her own age range, Addison continued: “Because I’m a part of Gen Z and most of my audience is Gen Z, I have a pretty good sense of what they like.”

Addison’s Item Beauty range, meanwhile, has reached cult status, boasting over 300,000 Instagram followers. It sees her joining the slew of celebrities with cosmetics brands, from Rihanna and Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.