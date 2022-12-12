Addison Rae looked gorgeous lounging on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae sent out the distress signal to her 39.4M followers yesterday as she gave a jaw-dropping view of her bikini body while lounging on the beach.

The 22-year-old performer sported a skimpy, strapless white bikini that beautifully highlighted her sun-kissed complexion and famous figure.

The photos may have been a touch out of focus, but her enviable curves were crystal clear nonetheless.

In the first snap, Addison rested on one hip in a mermaid-like pose as she gazed out at the ocean.

The second showed her arching back in the waves, her soaking wet brunette locks cascading behind.

While she didn’t appear to be in any kind of immediate despair, Addison captioned the steamy share “SOS.”

Naturally, her fans answered the call and hit the comment section saying things like, “Mystical beauty!!,” “hot,” and “omg.”

Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae showed off her sculpted body while eating apples to promote Addison Rae Fragrance

In November 2021, Addison launched her AF Collection of clean, green-chemistry, water-based fragrances designed to uplift and inspire.

The stunning social media star has been very open on both her business and personal accounts about the benefits of aromatherapy and how it helps to keep spirits high.

In addition to the mood-boosting properties, Addison’s innovative fragrances are also touted as long-lasting, vegan, and skin hydrating.

Addison recently promoted her products in revealing pink lingerie, showing off her womanly figure while snacking on a bright red apple.

She rocked a short pixie-style haircut for the shoot, with bangs slicked down on her forward for a real fashion moment.

Addison Rae sizzled in figure-flattering red dress for Hollywood Reporter interview

Addison looked red hot over the weekend in a curve-hugging dress for an interview on the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event.

The crimson ensemble accentuated the thriving TikTok personality’s frame and was paired with contrasting black pumps.

She wore her dark tresses in a sleek low bun with two straight pieces left out to frame her gorgeous face.

During the exclusive interview, Addison was asked how it felt to be around such many empowering women.

She responded, “It’s really inspiring, and it’s really exciting and really motivating for me personally just to always remember to be a good role model.”

Addison was also asked if there was one woman in the room that she was particularly “geeking out” over, to which she quickly replied, “Margot Robbie.”