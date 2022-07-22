Addison Rae goes topless and hugs white horse

Addison Rae poses topless with a horse. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae is posing topless with a horse as the Louisiana native showed her back in a scantily-clad shoot.

Addison shared the equestrian-themed photos on her Instagram and Instagram Stories, although the semi-nude shots were likely part of a bigger shoot.

The 21-year-old has remained unproblematic, although “scandals” from her father, Monty Lopez, and mother, Sheri Nicole, have dominated headlines in the past week.

The latest photos were a nice distraction from the cheating scandal featuring her father and a younger woman named Renee Ash.

The Addison Rae Fragrance founder showed her love for animals as she posed with a majestic horse, showing her naked back.

Addison treated her fans to two topless shots, including a black-and-white picture and a full-color photo.

Addison Rae poses topless with a white horse

Addison Rae showed her love for horses in a wilderness shoot as she stripped down topless to get on theme.

She rocked faux tattoos in the shoot as her long brown hair expertly covered her chest.

Addison Rae posed topless in white, unbuttoned pants with a horse. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

The white horse nuzzled into Addison’s chest as she grabbed the beautiful animal with both arms.

Addison went black-and-white with a topless horse showoff. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

She wore unbuttoned white pants in the shots, which were likely part of a photo shoot.

Addison looked at the camera with a tribal tattoo, and a lower back tattoo on full display as the TikTok star was completely topless. Her lips were parted, and her teeth were showing as she grabbed the white horse by a rope.

Addison Rae’s boyfriend is Omer Fedi

Addison dates musician Omer Fedi, and the young lovers made their red carpet debut earlier this year.

Omer Fedi is a musician and guitarist for Megan Fox’s fiance Machine Gun Kelly. Megan Fox, of course, has become super close to Addison’s former BFF, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney is married to Travis Barker, who is close friends with MGK, and it all comes full circle.

As for Addison and Omer, the two have dated for more than one year.

A source shared with Us Weekly that Omer and Addison were dating in August 2021. The source said, “Addison and Omer are super into each other. They’ve been together for four months. She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music.”

Addison left her mark on Omer and photographed her achievement.

Addison wrote in the caption, “Bebe 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋.”

Addison continues to slay outside of TikTok and show her relevance in the entertainment industry.