Addison Rae is upgrading her style and unveiling a new, sophisticated look that is red-hot. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae looked red-hot in another sophisticated look as the TikTok star showed continued growth on the fashion front.

The Louisiana native was on hand for a Women in Entertainment event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter last night.

Addison shared her look in her first Instagram post in three weeks.

The 22-year-old showed the wait was worth it as she delivered another fashion win and a departure from her previous styles.

While Addison certainly made an impression, there were other big names in attendance, including Chelsea Handler and Jamie Lee Curtis. Charlize Theron also came to the event and received an award for her philanthropic ventures.

Addison’s fierce red ensemble was perfect for a night out to celebrate women in entertainment. It was a great way for Addison to show her support.

Addison Rae stuns in red for Women in Entertainment

Addison’s vibrant red ensemble was a departure from her usual style, which has traditionally been more casual and trendy.

But the look certainly worked for her, and it was a great way to make a statement as Addison’s style has continued to grow.

The outfit consisted of a bright red miniskirt and a matching long-sleeved blazer.

The skirt was form-fitting, high-waisted cut and ended just above Addison’s knees. The blazer cinched at the waist and buttoned with deconstructed shoulders and clean lines. Addison’s dark hair was in a low bun, with pieces of her bangs framing her face as the influencer gave sophisticated secretary vibes.

To complete the look, Addison accessorized with black close-toed pumps as she kept things chic.

She let the pictures do the talking, tagging The Hollywood Reporter, who sponsored the evening.

The Item Beauty founder also tagged the team of creative visionaries who helped get her red carpet ready.

As a woman in entertainment, Addison was definitely in the right place. She launched a few ventures herself after she became an overnight sensation while in her freshman year at LSU.

Addison Rae launches Item Beauty makeup

One of Addison’s ventures was Item Beauty, a makeup line.

Addison got inspiration from her childhood to create Item Beauty. Addison’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, was a makeup artist when Addison was growing up, so she had experience with cosmetics.

The line has a few trendy features, including being vegan and cruelty-free.

One clear favorite item has been the lip colors. Addison has frequently promoted her lip colors, called Quip Sticks, especially in the shade Heartbreaker.

Fans can purchase a moisturizing Quip Sticks trio for $30 with Play Date, Karma, and Heartbreaker shades.

Item Beauty is available for purchase at Sephora.