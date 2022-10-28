Addison Rae stuns on the 2021 amfAR Gala red carpet in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Addison Rae looked incredible in a new brown outfit.

She wore a brown crop top and a low-rise denim skirt, showing off her amazing physique.

The skirt had distressed detailing at the top and extra fabric at the back, giving the appearance of a train.

The influencer paired it with bulky gold earrings and black heels. The look was put together by the stylist duo Chloe & Chenelle.

Her slicked-back hairstyle was done by celebrity hairstylist Sami Knight, who has also worked with everyone from Isabela Merced to Adele.

From wearing skintight minidresses to her swimsuit looks, Addison has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo

While Addison has plenty of famous friends, the influencer recently made headlines after taking a picture with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. She shared the picture of the duo with her nearly 40 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Addison wore a sleeveless white top and a pair of thigh-skimming black shorts, showing off her toned legs. She paired the look with gold hoop earrings and a nude-colored bag with chain detailing for the straps.

The TikTok star kept is simple with her hair down in a middle part and a dewy makeup look.

Olivia posed next Addison in a small black top and matching black pants.

The post was supported by fellow influencers Larray and Justine Skye.

Addison Rae’s beauty company

Back in 2020, Addison launched her very own beauty line with Madeby Collective, under the name ITEM Beauty. The line features everything from skincare to eyebrow products. The company prides itself on only having clean beauty products that have been professionally tested by dermatologists.

The influencer had been open about her part of the production process and what the brand meant to her.

In an interview with Elle, she said, “I’m a co-founder and chief innovation officer, which means I work with the team to create the brand and products focused around just loving yourself and expressing who you are.”

She continued, “I’ve tested the products and put a lot of thought into what I love and what my audience would use and just brought a fresh perspective to clean beauty. So everything that the brand stands for is really just self-expression and self-love and confidence.”

Addison also recently released her very own Addison Rae Doll with Bonkers Toys. The doll is now available on both Walmart and Amazon.