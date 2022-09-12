Addison Rae goes braless in tiny white skirt to show love for her boyfriend

Addison Rae shows love for her boyfriend in a short skirt. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae loves her boyfriend, and she wants to show her feelings of affection.

The Louisiana native shared a new set of shots on her Instagram for her 39.7 million followers.

The TikTok star posed with her boyfriend Omer Fedi in the photos and opted for some solo shots as well.

Addison let the pictures do the talking and chose a simple black heart emoji for the caption.

Her boyfriend may be a good distraction as her parents have controversies, which has led to her unfollowing both.

The 21-year-old posted an Instagram carousel featuring eight photos in barely-there attire.

Addison Rae shares fun photos with boyfriend Omer Fedi

The first photo featured Addison with her arms around her red-headed man. She rocked her long dark locks in a high ponytail and kicked up her leg.

Addison wore a black halter top and paired the braless shirt with a super short white skirt and black knee-high boots.

The second photo featured Addison in the back of a car with her hands on her face. Her manicure featured black and white die as she looked to the side and posed.

Lil Nas X appeared in the third photo as he held a stuffed animal in one arm and Addison in the other. She posed with her eyes closed and tongue out as she cracked a smile.

Next, Addison placed her hands on the front of her face and offered a better view of her manicure. Addison posed with Katarina Deme in the next photo as the two extended their legs in a dressing room.

Addison continues to live her best life, despite her parents’ behavior.

Addison Rae unfollows her mother and father after controversy

Addison Rae is the big earner in her family as a successful influencer and social media star. Addison’s parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling are trying to capitalize on her success with their own social media ventures.

But the off-screen antics of Addison’s parents seem to have ticked the TikTok star off.

Addison’s father, Monty, allegedly misled a 25-year-old into believing he was single, causing controversy and making headlines about the married man.

Addison’s mom publicly reacted to her husband’s indiscretions and then went to the MTV VMAs with a meme star half her age. Addison seems to be over it all– she unfollowed both parents, the ultimate act from a member of Gen Z.