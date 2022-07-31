Addison Rae goes braless in tight tank top

Addison Rae dares in a braless tank top as she goes back to school for a shoot. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae flexed her modeling skills and flaunted her curvy body in a new shoot posted to social media.

The dancer showed off her modeling poses as she worked her angles and displayed her body.

The TikTok star took it back to school in a high school-inspired shoot featuring swimsuits, bleachers, and adoring fans.

Addison went braless in a strapless gray dress with a backward-facing trucker cap and black embellished high-top sneakers.

She posed with an arm against the bleachers and looked down with her mouth slightly ajar.

She tagged the team who helped get her picture-perfect, and a quick look at the tagged accounts revealed bonus shots of the influencer.

Addison Rae shows skin in high school-themed shoot

The American-inspired photoshoot featured a blonde man chowing down on a hotdog as Addison posed braless from the bleachers with a chain link fence between them.

The hungry gentleman did not seem to notice the social media star as she posed in front of him and hit her angles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another photo saw Addison in a gray tank top with spaghetti straps that revealed her midriff.

The Louisiana native paired the tank top with daisy dukes as she pivoted her hips and looked into the distance. Behind her, a young fan looked starstruck at the scene in front of him as he spilled his drink onto the pavement.

The photo was taken in a parking garage and featured a lot of wind action as the gusts blew Addison’s long, dark locks behind her.

Addison Rae talks social media toxicity and self-love

Addison Rae catapulted to stardom in 2019 as a freshman at LSU with a TikTok video. Since then, she has never looked back, enjoying growing success on multiple social media platforms.

She spoke with Elle last month and discussed her approach to online toxicity. She said, “No matter who you are or what you do, there’s going to be negativity. Social media can be toxic, and dealing with it is definitely an uphill battle.”

She continued, “The comments can be so cruel, and it really throws me off that people even feel the need to say the things they do. I think if everyone just learned to love themselves, they’d have less to say about other people.”

She shared, “I’ve grown into my style a lot the past few years, and as I’m getting older and experiencing more of life and different people, I’m discovering more things that I like and that inspire me.”

As Addison grows, she evolves and develops an individual style, which she shares online with fans.