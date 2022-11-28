Addison Rae stuns while out and about in a bare-faced look. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae decided to ditch the glitz and glamour to take some time off and enjoy her day out on the town.

The He’s All That actress wore a bright red sweatshirt, which was extra loose in comparison to her small frame.

The sweater had “PAULY SOLO ATHLETICS” written across the shirt in big white lettering. She paired it with tiny spandex shorts that showed off the influencer’s toned legs.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a small black bag that matched perfectly with her shorts.

The brunette wore her hair in a low half-up half-down hairstyle to show off her gorgeous features.

The Never Wanna See U Again singer decided to opt out of makeup for a bare-faced look. This is an unusual sighting for the influencer who is known for her makeup, but she looked stunning, nonetheless.

Addison Rae rocks a red sweatshirt while enjoying an afternoon lunch. Pic credit: BACKGRID

ITEM Beauty is a must-have for Addison Rae

Addison is the definition of a CEO who made the products she wanted to see in the beauty market.

What some might not know is that Addison is more than just an influencer, singer, and actress — she has her own makeup line as well, which is called ITEM Beauty.

She previously explained that hydration is a big deal for her skincare routine, so it was important to put it in her makeup. Because of this, it’s hard to pick which of the ITEM Beauty products she likes the most.

“I think so many of Item Beauty products are so good for that very natural feel and like your skin isn’t suffocating underneath the makeup. We also have a new shade coming out of our Item Beauty Lip Quip Moisturizing Lip Oil ($12 at Item Beauty.) It’s not just a lipstick color; It’s actually hydrating your lips and giving you that chance to not feel so dry,” she said.

Addison Rae stuns in a deep purple gown

Although there’s not much she can’t pull off, Addison Rae is here to prove that purple is her color.

The ITEM Beauty CEO wore a deep plum dress courtesy of the clothing store LILY et Cie.

The dress had beading throughout, which created the perfect shine when the light hit. The gown featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her torso and had a small train that added extra drama as it pooled around her.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a long-beaded necklace reminiscent of the 1970s.

The brunette wore her hair down in a straight middle-part hairstyle.