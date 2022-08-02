Addison Rae flaunts her melons for bikini snacking

Addison Rare poses for a close-up selfie. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae is turning heads as she snacks on watermelon while in a bikini.

The TikTok star and rising actress went sugary and spicy as she updated her Instagram on Monday, showing off her sizzling swimsuit body and reminding fans to get their five a day.

In a small gallery shared with her 40.2 million followers, Addison posed on a lush and greenery-wrapped deck, opening on her knees and in a fun and mismatched bikini from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata brand.

Showing off her assets in a blue-and-orange and polka-dot bikini top, Addison went floral with her boy shorts briefs – she posed with her signature naughty side-eye while holding a chunk of watermelon and placing a piece to her mouth.

Next up came the Item Beauty founder’s gorgeous smile as she was snapped close up, with the final shot showing her back in her original pose and sending out a wink while snacking on her watermelon.

“Sugar, spice & everything nice,” the influencer wrote, with fans leaving over 880,000 likes.

The photos likely earned Addison cash since they were also shared on the Inamorata brand’s Instagram stories – 31-year-old Emily occasionally enlists the help of high-profile celebrities to promote her brand and has done so in the past with model Hailey Bieber.

Addison Rae says she feels ‘comfortable’ in her body

Despite the many pressures of being a high-profile celebrity, Addison is A-Okay with how she looks, although getting there took a while.

“I feel really comfortable with myself and my body now, but that’s obviously something I’ve had to work on and learn how to do. Because it’s really hard to love the things about yourself that maybe people don’t want you to love,” she told Elle. The He’s All That star continued:

“Learning how to style my body type and understanding what looks good and feels good on me has been a big thing,” adding that: “Everybody is so different, so something that looks great on someone else might not look the same on me. And that’s fine. It’s about finding things you love, but in a way that makes you feel the most confident – and making it your own.”

Addison Rae keeps racking up celebrity followers

Addison made pandemic headlines for forging a close friendship with 43-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian. The brunette also seems to have half of celebrity Instagram following her.

Addison’s Instagram is kept tabs on by actresses Bella Thorne and Sydney Sweeney, singers Gwen Stefani and Bebe Rexha, plus supermodel Hailey Bieber and socialite Paris Hilton.