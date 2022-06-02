Addison Rae fiddles her bikini during ‘yes’ day

Addison Rae poses close up. Pic credit: @addisonrae/Instagram

Addison Rae is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she sunbathes by an infinity pool during a “yes day.” The TikTok superstar and beauty founder has been enjoying a luxurious and sun-drenched stay in Ibiza, Spain, and new photos on her Instagram show she packed the bikinis.

Posting for her 40 million+ followers earlier this week, the BFF to reality star Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in a tiny two-piece, with one photo even showing her adjusting her bikini bottoms.

Addison Rae stuns in bikini with a big ‘yes’

Topping up her tan as she chilled by a gorgeous outdoor pool overlooking blue ocean waters, Addison opened lying on her back on a giant slab of wood – she used a striped towel for a little padding.

The Item Beauty CEO showed off her toned stomach and legs in a tiny printed blue bikini, letting the camera take in uninterrupted sea views plus distant cliffs.

Next up came a waterfront shot with pal Sheri Nicole – both ladies were bikini-clad and enjoying the view. Addison, adored for her real and down-to-earth personality, even shared a snap of herself fiddling with her bikini briefs as she chilled poolside, writing: “Immediately yes.”

Fans have left the social media sensation over 1.1 million likes.

While the Ibiza vibes scream “vacay,” Addison’s travels to the Mediterranean destination are actually work-related. She’s been busy promoting the Pandora jewelry brand, with which she holds a partner status with. The He’s All That star has been tapped by Pandora as the brand cherry-picks stars, including singer Charli XCX and Canadian dancer Donté Colley for its Pandora Me collection.

Addison Rae tapped for endorsement potential

Carla Liuni, Pandora’s Chief Marketing Officer, stated: “Pandora Me has been reinvented to reflect the wearer’s identity and bring our brand DNA and heritage into the future,” adding: “We know the highly creative and powerful Gen Zs express who they are through music and fashion, so we have combined these loves to inspire our fans to share their voice as individuals but also stand together as an empowering community in Pandora UK and around the world.”

Four days ago, and while enjoying an ice cream, Addison wrote: “Sooooo happy to have been a part in the PandoraME #ThisisMEibiza event! I had the best time meeting so many people from around the world and I can’t wait to do it again @theofficialpandora.”

Addison is also a brand ambassador for the collagen brand Vital Proteins.