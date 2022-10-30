Influencer Addison Rae gave followers a look at her Lady Gaga Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Social media personality Addison Rae is not taking Halloween lightly.

Rae is known for her bubbly personality, her long hair, and her incredible dance moves. But lately, she has been proving that fashion is also something that she is really good at.

Similar to many other celebrities, Rae is also getting into the Halloween spirit, and this year she decided to take her costume to a new level.

The TikToker dressed up as Lady Gaga. But not just any version of Lady Gaga, Rae got specific and channeled Gaga’s 2009 VMAs look for the performance of her iconic song Paparazzi.

Rae started her outfit by wearing a sheer white top with lace details on the chest as well as half of it being bejeweled. Her left arm had a long lace sleeve completed with a big, white shoulder puff.

She then put on white high wasted underwear, added thigh-high black fishnet tights, and a pair of white leather long boots on top.

Addison Rae rocks blonde and pink wig for Lady Gaga Halloween look

What really made this Halloween costume stand out even more was the fake blood she spread all over her toned stomach, a little more on her chest, and even her hands.

The social media sensation also put on a blonde bob wig with voluminous curls and pink strands.

She posed with a microphone, mimicking Gaga’s movements and performance for the camera.

It was the photographer, Alana O’Herlihy, that shared the shots of Rae on her official Instagram account. They made sure to tag the entire team that made it possible for Rae to look this good and similar to the incredible artist.

Addison Rae and her Adidas bikini controversy

The 22-year-old has been contacted by many important companies and brands who wanted to either dress her or have her promote their products.

However, that doesn’t always go to plan, which was the case a couple of months ago when Rae posted a picture on her Instagram promoting Praying’s collaboration with the worldwide brand, Adidas.

In this photo, the influencer could be seen wearing a bikini with the words, “Father,” “Son,” and “Holy Spirit” printed on the bikini’s top and bottom.

Social media users immediately started tweeting about it, and Rae received plenty of backlash for her involvement in the Praying x Adidas campaign. Although Rae did not respond directly to the criticism she received for partaking in the campaign, she did ultimately remove the picture from her social media.