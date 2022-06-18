Addison Rae clocks 30 million with bikini handstand

Addison Rare poses for a close-up selfie. Pic credit: AddisonRae/Instagram

Addison Rae is impressing with a flexible and bikini-clad handstand on the beach, and she’s clocked over 30 million views for her video.

The 21-year-old social media star proved just why she’s a TikTok queen in a video shared ahead of the weekend, one now sitting at over 32 million views.

Addison Rae shows off flexibility in bikini

The Item Beauty founder made her beach trip a workout one as she kept it fun and flexible, posting footage of herself on sandy shores and under blue skies.

Thrilling her 87+ million followers, Addison was seen on a blue towel and in a stringy green bikini as she flipped herself upside-down and onto her head, eventually swinging her legs up for a perfect handstand balance.

Showing off her toned legs and backside, the BFF to reality star Kourtney Kardashian held her pose for a few seconds before throwing her legs even farther back, here going gymnast-style for a back leg stretch while still upside-down.

The video is presumed to have been shot in The Bahamas, where Addison enjoyed a recent vacation.

Addison may pose from beaches and bop around in a bikini on social media, but her multi-platform grip is earning her major cash. Alongside fronting brands including retailer American Eagle, the He’s All That star is busy promoting her own ones, which now include her Item Beauty and Addison Rae Fragrances ones.

Addison Rae opens up on founding clean beauty line

“I really wanted to create a line of makeup that was affordable and clean—something that was good to use for all skin types. The brand is continuing to change and grow and I’m so excited for what we have in store!” Addison told Sweety High.

Admitting that she feels less is more, Rae added: “Lately I’ve been trying to wear less makeup. So I’ll use brow chow on my brows and maybe as a bit of a smokey liner, lid glaze for a little shine on my eyes and as a highlighter, lip quip to gloss up my lips, and of course lash snack.”

Addison joins the slew of celebrities now retailing cosmetics or beauty brands, from moguls Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, to reality faces Kristin Cavallari and Savannah Chrisley.

Addison is also a talking point on account of her close friendship with 43-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, although she was notably absent from the Poosh founder’s recent wedding to Travis Barker.