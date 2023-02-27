Addison Rae showed love to Madonna with a sweatshirt during an outing.

The top is from Madonna’s Drowned World Tour in 2002 and features a large photo of the pop icon alongside smaller pictures of her performances on her various tours.

The TikTok star was pictured in tiny red Adidas shorts as part of her casual outfit.

Addison had get-out-of-bed hair, wore minimal makeup with red lipstick, and appeared to have stuck to an easy five-minute makeup routine.

The beauty accessorized the look with a handbag she wore over her shoulder.

She added black boots to complete the outfit and spent the day in West Hollywood with a friend.

Addison Rae is pictured in a Madonna tour sweatshirt. Pic credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae partners with Final Fantasy

Addison posed for a stunning photo to announce her collaboration with Final Fantasy.

The He’s All That star is coming to the Final Fantasy mobile game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

In the caption, she wrote the following about the collaboration, “I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Final Fantasy! Download WAR OF THE VISIONS and get my exclusive vision card now and stay tuned for my custom in-game character!”

In the picture, she wore a red crop top and a short front, long back matching skirt.

The dancer had one her waist with the other reaching out as she looked into the distance.

The photo’s background replicated the sun in a dark room, and she shared a snap of her Final Fantasy card in the second slide of the IG post.

Addison Rae is set to star in an Eli Ross movie

Addison’s acting career continues to flourish as she recently landed a lead role in the upcoming horror movie Thanksgiving by director Eli Ross.

According to Deadline, the flick is a slasher movie base in a Massachusetts town that goes overboard for the annual turkey day.

The slasher goes on a killing spree in the town, and Roth is reportedly featured in a scene in which his head is chopped off during a moment of passion with a woman in a convertible.

It is unclear what role she is playing in the movie, but she shared the news on her Instagram page, writing, “Let’s eat 🍴🦃🩸🩸🔪,” in the caption.

Following the success of her breakout Netflix movie He’s All That in 2021, Addison Rae reportedly signed a lucrative deal with the streaming platform and is expected to feature in several upcoming projects.

Last year, the social media star was featured in the Snapchat series Addison Rae Goes Home.