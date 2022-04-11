Addison Rae arches back in tiny bikini

Addison Rare poses for a close-up selfie. Pic credit: @AddisonRae/Instagram

Addison Rae is catching major likes for sharing a massive gallery of photos that include her bikini-clad and delivering a back arch. The 21-year-old TikTok star is still in the news for kissing boyfriend Omer Fedi following the couple’s recent red carpet debut at the Grammys, but there’s fresh content from Addison in a new Instagram share.

Addison Rae stretches in a bikini

Posting for her 40 million+ followers, the social media sensation shared “paradise” shots while soaking up the sun today, with one photo seeing her stretching out her back as she flaunted her killer bikini body.

Opening with a romantic outdoor shot, the Item Beauty founder posed by a sandy beach amid ocean horizons and wearing a sheer black minidress. Addison held up a rose to her face as she suggested her romance is heating up, with the next slide seeing her stretching around and leaning forward while in a skimpy dress.

Fans had to swipe for the bikini action. Arching her back and throwing back her head while in front of a palm tree and from a stone path, Addison showcased her fit figure in a tiny black bikini, going high-cut and cut-out, with the snap seeing her on tip-toe.

Also included was a sunbathing bikini snap as Rae bronzed her body out on the open water and posed from a massive yellow ledge and in a tiny mismatched bikini in blue and red.

Taking to her caption, the brunette bombshell wrote: “Paradise🥀🥀 I am forever grateful I get to explore and fall in love with new places. Never forget to stop and smell the roses.”

Fans left Addison over 1.7 million likes in under eight hours.

Addison Rae isn’t in just any bikini

Shortly ahead of her “paradise” snaps, the rising actress posted while in a vinyl black bikini, once again flaunting her gym-honed body and this time shouting out a famous brand. Giving a nod to 37-year-old reality star Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American label, Addison modeled the $142 swimwear piece as she reminded fans that her bond with the Kardashian clan is still strong. Rae has made major headlines for her friendship with Khloe’s 42-year-old sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The Lyme Disease sufferer has also opened up on her health, revealing a more difficult past as she told People:

“I’ll have weird nights where I feel like I drank three pots of espresso. I’ve come to a place where I’ve learned to expect the unexpected with my health, but I know I can get through it. And every time I get through it, I’m reminded of how strong we all are.”