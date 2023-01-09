Addison Rae was radiant in a white halter dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Addison Rae was spotted in a gorgeous halter dress as she left Elvis Presley’s birthday celebration.

The silky white dress perfectly hugged Addison’s body and showed off her trim figure. It featured a plunging neckline and halter straps, and it cropped at her thighs with a slit to highlight more of her toned legs.

Addison paired the dress with close-toed shiny black heels that gave her extra height and accentuated her killer calf muscles.

The social media personality accessorized with a couple of bracelets and large silver hoop earrings. Her nails were freshly painted red and gave her look a nice pop of color.

Addison let her voluminous blonde hair down, and it cascaded in slight waves past her shoulders. Her makeup was both beautiful and subtle, and not much was needed with her big and infectious smile.

The actress’s overall look was chic as she celebrated Elvis Presley at Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood.

Addison Rae smiles big in a white dress. Pic credit: TPG/BACKGRID

Addison Rae promotes her fragrance line

Addison has made an extremely successful career online for herself, but she’s also dipped into the world of business. She started a fragrance line and has been excited to promote it to her audience.

The 22-year-old star posted a stunning image of herself in a light pink top with ruffled straps. She flashed the camera a mischievous smile as she brought one finger to her lips.

An ice cream cone sat upside down on her short-styled haircut, and other hands holding ice cream cones entered the frame as well.

Addison Rae Fragrance sells a variety of water-based, vegan perfumes that are said to be long-lasting and even mood-enhancing.

The promotion seemed to go well, as it earned far over 300,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Addison Rae says she smells good

In a further nod to her fragrance line, Addison posted an eccentric and stylish outfit to Instagram with the caption, “I smell good.”

The social media influencer looked both edgy and fashionable in a short leather skirt with puffy white fluff at the trim. Her small top was made from the same fluffy material and included bits of yellow flowers.

The outfit left room for her midriff to show, which was covered only slightly with crossing leather straps. She wore tall, fluffy socks and a black choker necklace.

Her short hair was styled to perfection, and her makeup was beautiful with shimmery eyeshadow and defined brows.

She included other images in the series of photos, including the last one in which she bared her teeth for the camera–which captured the entirety of her eye-catching outfit.

Addison’s fans seemed to agree with her caption, as the post earned far over 700,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.