Adam Levine accuser Alyson Rose in skimpy LBD at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

Alyson Rose flaunts blonde hair and glam makeup in a selfie. Pic credit: @alyson_rose/Instagram

Alyson Rose showed off her stunning figure while partying at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas.

The influencer recently rose to fame after accusing Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine of sending her inappropriate messages. She backed up her claims with now deleted screenshots.

Her appearance at the Hustler Club was her first since she went public with the messages, and the Instagram model certainly didn’t disappoint.

She showed up wearing a skintight faux leather corset which featured silver clasps down the front.

Alyson paired the corset with a black miniskirt and sparkling block-heeled sandals.

She wore her long blonde hair straight and parted down the middle. Her accessories included several rings and a silver cross around her neck.

Alyson Rose’s first appearance at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas, NV. Pic credit: JAYO / BACKGRID

Her white eyeshadow matched her hair, giving off some serious early 2000s vibes. She posed with her hand on her hip, showing off her forearm tattoo of roses and butterflies.

The influencer enjoyed her time at the Hustler Club with friends in the VIP section. She also met and took photos with fans.

The self-proclaimed “best strip club in Las Vegas” shared photos of Alyson arriving at the club with the caption, “ICYMI…🥂 Shoutout to the beautiful @alyson_rose for partying with us last night!🎉 Visit the link in our bio for upcoming events, VIP packages and ongoing promotions⬆️.”

Alyson Rose came forward after affair accusations

In September, Instagram model Sumner Stroh exposed messages between her and Adam Levine, claiming she’d had an affair with him for a year.

While the Moves Like Jagger singer denied cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, he did own up to sending inappropriate messages.

Alyson came forward with her own accusations shortly after Sumner went public. While she chose not to share all of the messages between her and the celebrity, she shared enough to prove they’d been in contact.

In an interview with In Touch, Alyson described their relationship more in detail, saying, “I literally talked to him about tattoos 24/7 … Did he call me hot and ask me for pictures? Yes, he did. Is that out of line? Yeah … I didn’t seek him out, and I didn’t meet him.”

Alyson Rose is an artist

Alyson showed off her artistic skills on Instagram with a photo of a painting she created.

The painting is a portrait of Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes.

“I started this at a tough place in my life and I finished it in a great place,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “This will always be my favorite and most proud painting of my favorite singer @olobersykes @bringmethehorizon.”