Sloane Avery was magnificent in a little black dress for the premiere of The Consultant for Amazon Prime.

The Consultant is a Thriller TV series set to release on Amazon Prime this February 24. Sloane will play a major role alongside Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, and Brittany O’Grady.

Sloane attended the premiere in style with a little black dress that featured a plunging neckline and rose-like ruffles over the silky fabric. It hugged her bodice perfectly and then flared over her hips and thighs.

The actress paired the dress with black platform heels that featured a black rose as a call-back to the fashionable dress. Her toes were painted black to match and tied the look together.

Sloane let her gorgeous blonde hair free, and it waterfalled past her shoulders in perfect curls. Her makeup was classic, with dark and long lashes, rosy cheeks, and bright pink lips.

The star accessorized her look with hoop earrings and several rings. Her long nails were freshly manicured with a neutral color that contrasted the black ensemble.

Sloane Avery stuns in a black dress for a TV series premiere. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Sloane Avery says acting on The Consultant is a ‘dream come true’

Sloane will play Rosie in the upcoming series, and she is beyond excited. The artist was interviewed at the premiere by MUSE TV Network and conveyed just how delighted she was.

When asked about how she felt when she learned she would act alongside Christoff, Sloane said, “I was so thrilled. He’s my favorite actor in the world, and probably everyone else’s too.”

She went on to say, “It’s a dream come true. I know that sounds so cheesy, but it’s like, for me, Christoff is number one.”

When asked more about the show’s specifics, Sloane was sure that fans would love the anticipated series and even relate to it. She said it’s true to the nature of working in an office, but in a more “dark and twisted way.”

Sloane Avery models for Oh Polly

Sloane has been busy with her acting career, but she’s made time to model for some fashionable clothing brands. The blonde beauty was absolutely breathtaking in a gorgeous set from Oh Polly.

It featured the Tall Split Flare Ruffle Trousers in Beige Print, which have been marked down to $22 from a starting $58. She also modeled the matching Tie Front Crop Top in Beige Print, which retails for $27 and used to be $44.

Both items looked fantastic on Sloane, bringing out her amazing figure and radiant complexion. Her curly blonde hair was another highlight of the image, as it voluminously flowed behind her head.

Sloane Avery in a floral two-piece from Oh Polly. Pic credit: @sloaneaveryx/Instagram

She linked to the set in her post and tagged the brand as well.