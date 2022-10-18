Lucy Boynton arrives at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lucy Boynton looked amazing as she ran in the ocean while filming her new movie, The Greatest Hits, in San Pedro, Los Angeles.

The British-American actress looked slim and toned as she frolicked in the waves in her underwear before embracing her co-star Justin H. Min for a kiss.

IMDB states the movie’s storyline as “A love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally.”

The 28-year-old actress has also recently starred in the movie Chevalier, released last month, in which she plays Marie Antoinette.

Lucy is probably most well-known for her role as Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody, alongside Rami Malek, who played Queen star, Freddie Mercury.

She also starred as Astrid Sloan in the Netflix series, The Politician, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Actress Lucy Boynton strips down to her underwear as she films a romantic beach scene for ‘The Greatest Hits’ in San Pedro. Pic credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Lucy Boynton is a Wonderland cover girl

Lucy Boynton recently appeared on the cover of the Fall 2022 issue of Wonderland magazine.

The actress looked like a vintage pin-up with wide eyes, glossy lips, and her blonde hair combed back into soft waves. She wore Chanel for her cover shoot in the form of an embellished sweater, statement earrings, and a sparkling hair clip.

Posting the gorgeous cover image on Instagram, Boynton, who is an advocate for women and often speaks out on women’s health resources, explained how restrictive the costumes were in her latest role for the movie Chevalier.

Speaking about the challenges of wearing a corset on set, she wrote, “It was really shocking to realize all the ways in which that restrains women. It restrains your breathing, so your movement is really limited, and obviously compresses your lungs. You’re kind of physically withheld, and then it also makes your voice higher because of the way that it’s compressing your lungs. All of these elements that were then projected onto women were because of the very physical ways they were being constrained.”

Lucy Boynton is a bookworm

Lucy Boynton is an avid reader and often shares her current reading list and recommendations on Instagram. In her most recent book post, she referred to reading as “therapy!” and shared that she had been consuming All The Women In My Brain And Other Concerns by Betty Gilpin.

This year, Lucy has also recommended The Unwritten Book by Samantha Hunt, Please Don’t Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes by Phoebe Robinson, and Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson.