Actress Kat Graham stuns in strapless black and red dresses

Kat Graham Cannes 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kat Graham has taken Cannes Film Festival by storm, and fans are loving every moment as she wears stunning dresses and shows off her beauty.

The Vampire Diaries actress shared that the road to get to the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival was not smooth but quite bumpy. Yet finally, she made it.

Kat went to Cannes 2022 to represent L’Oreal Paris with Eva Longoria, and the ladies are killing it.

Eva Longoria’s Cannes 2022 outfits have been hits, with her stylists calling her the Queen of Cannes. Kat is doing a great job too, and the Swiss-born, half Jewish, half African actress had several fashion moments.

Her Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev has also been at the festival with her boyfriend.

Kat Graham stuns in designer gowns at Cannes 2022

Kat Graham has attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and made the best of every moment.

She wore a stunning red Dior gown featuring tulle, ties, and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a top-knot and jewels by Chaumet.

Kat also wore a monochrome, strapless number with Chaumet jewels.

Kat wrote a heartfelt caption, and she explained the difficulties she had experienced in the past two years. She also expressed excitement for what will come.

She wrote, “Around two years ago, I remember sitting on a couch in Paris with @ashistudio super excited because I told him that L’oreal wanted to bring me out for the Cannes film festival for the first time. We were on the couch with @monaelhajj2377… just so excited.”

She continued: “We wanted to plan a moment to celebrate my new partnership with this iconic brand and create something epic for them. I remembered cheering champagne glasses and laughing… and then Covid hit. All the sketches, all the inspiration, and all the hope that anything was going to be normal anytime soon, quickly faded away.”

She added, “The past two years have not been easy for any of us. We’ve all dealt with change, heartbreak, and tremendous loss. This moment was more than just a random red carpet moment. This was something that we dreamt of doing for years.”

The actress is highly communicative in her comments section and often interacts with fans. She finished her post with gratitude for all those she works with to create looks.

Kat Graham just got engaged to Darren Genet

There is more happy news for Kat Graham, who is engaged to her boyfriend of five years, director Darren Genet.

Earlier this month, People broke the news that Kat and Darren got engaged. Darren proposed to Kat for his birthday during a celebration in Mexico. The source shared, “Kat is madly in love and couldn’t be happier.”

Things are looking up for Kat Graham, who famously received poor treatment and character development in the Vampire Diaries.