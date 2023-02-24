Abby Rao calls herself a “digital creator,” and creating she definitely does by sharing absolutely stunning shots of herself living life to the fullest and sharing fun videos.

From mountain views to the beach, the influencer shares shots of herself with an aesthetic that could be described as blonde, lacey, fun, and with some travel thrown in.

Abby shared a recent shot of herself looking like she was in a quiet, romantic mood as she basked in the sunshine coming through a big window.

Outside the sky was clear blue and it looked like she was in the perfect spot to get a tan, should she have wanted to lounge indoors.

But Abby wasn’t wearing a bikini as she does in most of her shots. Instead, she donned a gorgeous lace outfit that flattered her hourglass curves.

She wore a lavender bra and underwear set that featured a nice underwire beneath for extra support and comfortable-looking underwear with strings on the sides.

Abby Rao shared two shots of herself in a lavender bra and underwear

The model shared two different shots, with the first showing her raising her arms in the air to elongate her figure as she looked out at the view. In the second photo, she was pictured with one hand to her lips as she contemplated something while staring off into space.

Her blonde hair appeared healthy and soft as it fell against her shoulders. Although her entire face wasn’t visible, she appeared to have quite a natural makeup look.

She tagged her location as Los Angeles, which explains the sun, and wrote in the caption, “What makes you happy?”

While the TikTok star failed to mention where her lingerie was from, she regularly tags brands on her Instagram page.

Abby endorsed Pretty Little Thing, a fast fashion clothing retailer

One of those brands is Pretty Little Thing, a fast fashion retailer that is popular among influencers and frequently shows up on some of the top Instagram pages.

Abby wore a strapless beige bikini for her endorsement. It looked as if she may have had the strings tied in the middle, and it featured ruching as well.

The bottoms were a simple style with small strings just at the tops.

She tagged Pretty Little Thing, and wrote in the caption, “Come find me..🌸.”

The brand is currently having a sale with a 50% discount on everything as well as an extra 10% discount for new customers, which means buyers could easily get a great deal should they want to get a bikini well before summer starts.

Keep an eye out for more outfit inspiration on Abby’s Instagram, as well as fun videos on TikTok.