Abby Dowse did not need to showcase a costume on Halloween night. However, she managed to look amazing in the two-piece outfit she had, courtesy of the fast-fashion giant Fashion Nova.
The Instagram model took a mirror selfie in her all-white living room, looking gorgeous as ever. In her Story, she sported the white Livin Better top from the brand. The vest laced up at the torso, creating a deep V-neckline.
She paired it with Fashion Nova’s silver Flame in Your Heart skirt that sported a small slit around her toned legs. She finished the look with her Cassie boots that cut off at the influencer’s knees.
She kept the accessories simple and sported a black bag that coordinated perfectly with her Cassie boots.
She wore her long blonde hair down in a straight center part that was cut into light layers for a ’90s look. Abby, always looking out for her fans, left a link on her Story so they could create a similar look.
Abby is known to be a popular brand ambassador for the online boutique Fashion Nova. She has worked with the brand for a while and fans love to see what looks she could come up with. While posing in her living room, fans were stunned as she showcased a daring latex dress.
Abby Dowse stuns in her Fashion Nova dress
In the photo, she wore a brown dress that sported a deep V-neckline. The waist had visible boning to mimic a corset top. The skirt of the dress had ruching that gathered at the hip, to create a very high slit.
For a pop of color, she paired the dress with gold strappy sandals and a white handbag.
For her makeup, she kept it simple with neutral eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick.
The blonde lightly curled her hair and wore it in a signature middle part.
Abby Dowse celebrates in sequins minidress
Fans don’t need to know where Abby is going to know she is going to have a good time. She was seen celebrating her “happy weekend” in the bathroom while showing off her stunning dress.
She wore a bright blue mini-dress that was covered in sequins. The dress sported asymmetric sleeves and had cutouts along the bust and torso.
She kept the accessories simple with a gold necklace, thin bracelets, and hoop earrings.
She wore her long blonde hair down, with beautiful light curls. For her makeup, she opted away from eyeshadow and wore coral lipstick.More: Abby Dowse